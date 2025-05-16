Canucks Chart New Course Under Foote

When Adam Foote was named the 22nd head coach in Vancouver Canucks history on Wednesday, it marked a full-circle moment for a former NHL stalwart who had been slowly working his way up the coaching ladder. In a conversation with Dan Murphy, Foote opened up about how Rick Tocchet mentored him through the process, what his relationships with Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson mean for the team, and what comes next for a Canucks group still learning how to win consistently.

Foote shared that his ambition to become a head coach had been growing quietly for years. As he noted in the interview, “I always wanted to coach, whether as a D coach, assistant coach, whatever the level.” That dream crystallized about 18 months ago when he joined Tocchet’s staff as an assistant in Vancouver.

Foote deeply credits Tocchet: “He took a chance on me. He knew I loved coaching and said he’d help however he could.” Although becoming head coach unfolded quickly after Tocchet’s departure, Foote said it feels surreal and exciting. “It all came together fast, but I feel ready.”

Regarding leadership, Foote knows the key to success starts with Hughes, the team’s captain and best player. Foote noted that he has a powerful relationship with Hughes. He’s probably worked with him more than any other player. Yet, he emphasized that this isn’t just about Hughes: “It’s about the team. Quinn feels that way, too. We win and lose together.”

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still, his prior work with Hughes as an assistant gives him a “head start” in building trust and accountability throughout the room. That foundation, he believes, is essential for what comes next.

One of the big storylines in Vancouver is Elias Pettersson’s performance decline, and Foote isn’t shying away from the challenge. He’s started to “build a relationship with Petey this year. He opened up to me, which meant a lot.” In the interview, he said he planned to call Pettersson soon and continue the conversation: “I want to know where he’s at. We’re going to work together.”

He’ll focus on providing Pettersson the support he needs, personally and tactically, to rediscover the game that once made him one of the league’s elite forwards.

Offense, Systems & What Might Change for the Canucks

Despite his reputation as a stay-at-home defenseman during his playing days, Foote isn’t stuck in the past regarding systems and strategy. He noted, “Rick (Tocchet) and I were always tweaking things together when he was here. We were constantly learning and trying to improve.”

Foote didn’t offer major details about system changes but hinted that tweaks would come, especially as the team gets healthier. “We still have to hire a couple of coaches. We’ll take a look at what worked and what needs adjusting.”

Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote (Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Foote emphasized that many of the team’s struggles last season stemmed from injuries and chemistry issues that are now behind them. He wisely didn’t dwell on these in the interview.

Taking over a team with rising expectations, Foote steps into his first NHL head coaching role with the support of a trusted mentor behind him and a core of talented players in front of him. His established relationships with key stars like Hughes and Pettersson give him a unique foundation. It’s all about system tweaks, building a healthy roster, and strengthening internal trust. Those tasks will be central to the next phase.

Foote knows the opportunity is enormous, but so is the pressure. If his interview is an indication, he’s ready to lead with humility, experience, and a deep belief in what this team can become.