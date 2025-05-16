Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Maple Leafs – 5/16/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (1A) at PANTHERS (3A)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
Status report:
Stolarz faced shots on the ice in Toronto on Thursday, but the goalie did not make the trip to Florida. … The Maple Leafs returned Jarnkrok and Holmberg to the lineup; Kampf and Robertson, each a forward, will be scratched
Panthers projected lineup
Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)
Status report
The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win in Game 5 on Wednesday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Rodrigues was working his way back into the lineup; the forward has been out since colliding with Ekman-Larsson in the third period of a 2-0 win in Game 4.
