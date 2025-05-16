Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Maple Leafs – 5/16/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report:

Stolarz faced shots on the ice in Toronto on Thursday, but the goalie did not make the trip to Florida. … The Maple Leafs returned Jarnkrok and Holmberg to the lineup; Kampf and Robertson, each a forward, will be scratched

Panthers projected lineup

Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win in Game 5 on Wednesday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Rodrigues was working his way back into the lineup; the forward has been out since colliding with Ekman-Larsson in the third period of a 2-0 win in Game 4.

