Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Maple Leafs – 5/14/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their second-round matchup at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at MAPLE LEAFS (1A)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
Panthers projected lineup
Jesper Boqvist — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
Status report
Ekman-Larsson will play after missing practice Tuesday because of an illness. … Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said there will make some game-time lineup decisions that are not injury-related. … Kampf, a forward who has not played since April 2, did not participate in Toronto’s optional morning skate, which suggests he might enter the lineup.
