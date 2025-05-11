Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 5/11/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (A1) at PANTHERS (A3)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
Status report
Matthews did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … Murray will serve as the backup for Woll after being unavailable for Game 3 because of an illness.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: None
Status report
The Panthers will use the same lineup from their 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3 on Friday.
