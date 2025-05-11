Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Panthers – 5/11/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Status report

Matthews did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … Murray will serve as the backup for Woll after being unavailable for Game 3 because of an illness.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jonah Gadjovich — Tomas Nosek — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers will use the same lineup from their 5-4 overtime victory in Game 3 on Friday.

