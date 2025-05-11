Maple Leafs Let Game 3 Slip — Can They Regain Control?

Three games in, and every contest between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers has been decided by a single goal. But none felt more like a pivot point than Game 3. With a 2–1 series lead instead of a commanding 3–0 stranglehold, the Maple Leafs must regroup quickly, because the balance of power might have just shifted in Florida’s favor.

This game wasn’t just another Maple Leafs loss. It was a reminder of how thin the line is between control and collapse in the NHL playoffs — and how one save, or one missed opportunity, can swing the story completely.

1. A Pair of Maple Leafs Breakaways, Two Missed Opportunities

Toronto had two golden chances to end Game 3 in overtime. William Nylander and Matthew Knies each had a clean look and went in alone. Sadly, for the Maple Leafs faithful, Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside both. Moments later, Brad Marchand scored at the other end — and just like that, what could’ve been a near-insurmountable 3–0 series lead was transformed into a 2–1 nail-biter.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the third period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

If either breakaway goes in, the headlines shift. We’d talk about Nylander’s MVP-level postseason or Knies becoming a breakout playoff hero. Instead, the story is Florida’s veteran savvy and timely execution. How, amazingly, they could pick up Maple Leafs nemesis Marchand for a song at the trade deadline.

Now, as it sits, Game 4 is a harsh reminder that the playoffs aren’t always about who generates the most chances. Instead, who finishes the ones that matter? That’s where we are because of a bounce that went wrong.

2. The Panthers Show Their Teeth

Give Florida credit: they responded like a team that’s been here before. Marchand’s overtime winner marked his 14th playoff game-winning goal. Act surprised if you wish, but that’s the most among active NHL players. Bobrovsky, who struggled early in the series, has returned to form at the perfect moment. His saves on Nylander and Knies weren’t just clutch: they might be series-shaping.

Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers celebrates with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe after scoring the game-winning goal against Joseph Woll of the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime to win Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Head coach Paul Maurice’s decision to reshuffle the fourth line also paid off immediately, with Tomas Nosek scoring Florida’s fourth goal. The Panthers outhit the Maple Leafs 62–43, leaned on their depth, and reminded everyone why they lifted the Stanley Cup last spring. They’ve now won 13 of 15 playoff overtime games — and you can see why. They stay composed when it matters.

3. Maple Leafs: Still in It, But Feeling the Heat

Woe is me doesn’t quite cut it for a team that leads a series two games to one. To their credit, Toronto’s top players continue to show up. John Tavares, often overlooked this postseason, scored twice in Game 3. Mitch Marner added another assist, and Nylander remains a dynamic threat. Despite not scoring in the series, even Auston Matthews influences games with big minutes and solid two-way play.

But hockey is often a game of inches — and bounces. Two of Florida’s goals deflected off Morgan Rielly. Two of Toronto’s goals bounced in off Panthers’ skates. The teams are evenly matched, but Florida is currently cashing in on their moments. Well, at least they did in Game 3.

Head coach Craig Berube liked what he saw late: “We got back to playing our game… We were pressuring them, getting pucks in behind them, and going to work. We need to keep doing that.”

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs found their rhythm in the third period, but it remains to be seen whether they can carry that energy into Game 4.

What Now for the Maple Leafs?

They’re still ahead in the series, but the emotional pendulum might have swung. What could’ve been a foot-on-the-throat moment is now a pressure point. Game 4 isn’t just about a 3–1 or 2–2 split — it’s about narrative, confidence, and control.

The Maple Leafs are still in a position to win this series. But if Game 3 taught us anything, momentum is fragile. Nothing in this rivalry comes easy. If you wanted easy, it ain’t happening.