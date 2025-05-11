Devils’ Martin Brodeur Named to NHL’s Quarter-Century Team

New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur has been named to the NHL’s Quarter-Century Team, as part of the final group of players unveiled. It comes as no surprise that Brodeur was included, given that he holds the league title in career victories, recording 691 wins throughout 22 seasons.

Brodeur won the Calder Trophy following his rookie season and went on to become an extremely decorated goaltender. He won the William M. Jennings Trophy three times in the early 2000s and took home the Vezina Trophy in 2003, 2004, 2007, and 2008. He was also a four-time Olympian for Team Canada, winning a gold medal in 2002 and 2010.

He led the Devils to the Stanley Cup three times: in 1995, 2000, and 2003. Brodeur holds numerous franchise records in New Jersey, including most wins, shutouts, and games played. His three “goalie goals” are also the most in NHL history, and Brodeur was even the first goaltender to record a game-winning goal.

His elite play paved the way for generations to come, even inspiring the NHL to change the rules. “The Brodeur Rule” was created in 2005 and established a new precedent, restricting goaltenders from playing the puck outside of a designated trapezoidal area behind the net.

Even now, he remains a part of the Devils’ organization, serving as the Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations since 2022. Unsurprisingly, he also has a hand in goaltender development. He has undeniably left his mark on the NHL. Brodeur will go down as one of the greatest goaltenders the game of hockey has ever seen, and there’s no doubt that he deserves this incredible honor.