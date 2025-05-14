NHL Rumors: Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sabres, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are getting closer to hiring a head coach. Who has made the short list? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely making lineup changes ahead of their Game 5 matchup with the Florida Panthers. What does the coach have up his sleeve? Is Lou Lamoriello joining the Buffalo Sabres? Finally, Ken Holland is set to be announced as the next general manager for the Los Angeles Kings.

Canucks to Hire First-Time Coach

According to Elliotte Friedman, while the decision is not yet finalized, nor has anything been made official, all signs point to the Vancouver Canucks hiring a first-time coach this week. The finalists are Manny Malhotra, Adam Foote, and Marco Sturm, all former NHL players.

Malhotra seems to be the most likely candidate as his previous experience with the Canucks (and with the Maple Leafs) as an assistant coach give him the edge.

When asked if Canucks fans should be worried that the organization is going with a first-time head coach, TSN’s Craig Button noted that Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals) and Kris Knoblauch (Edmonton Oilers) were first-time coaches and bother are seen today as a couple of the best in the league.

Maple Leafs Making Lineup Changes

As per reports, including one from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, “Leafs coach Craig Berube says they’ve got “game time decisions” for their lineup tonight.” He adds, “Coach’s decision, not injury related,…”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet writes, “David Kämpf is the strongest possibility to enter the series. He hasn’t played a hockey game in 42 days, when he got injured in a home game… versus the Florida Panthers.” Friedman also believes Nick Robertson will get into the lineup.

The latest on Anthony Stolarz is that he was on the ice Tuesday, but Berube says he still doesn’t know when the goaltender will be eligible to play. Stolarz is “looking good”, however.

Lamoriello Joining the Buffalo Sabres?

Darren Dreger of TSN is one source reporting that there is noise surrounding the Buffalo Sabres and former Islanders’ GM Lou Lamoriello. He noted, “I’m sure the Sabres would be interested in adding Lou Lamoriello to their braintrust, but nothing imminent. Lou was spotted at the airport in Buffalo. Apparently there to renew his Nexus.”

General manager Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sources close to the situation noted that the longtime NHL exec was seen walking through Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning. The Sabres are searching for a Senior Advisor in the front office.

Journalist Chris Botta adds, “Lou Lamoriello never had any intention of retiring and he has not ruled out remaining in the game if teams are interested. He has spoken with several colleagues around the league who reached out after his time with Isles ended.”

Holland to Be Introduced as Kings’ GM

On Tuesday, LeBrun notes, “As others have reported, all signs point to Ken Holland being hired as GM by the Los Angeles Kings but am told both sides still haven’t finalized a deal. Moving in the right direction but not quite done yet. Things moved forward later in the afternoon and Holland was reportedly hired.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Holland is in Los Angeles meeting with various members of his new team. He confirmed that the Kings have hired him as their next general manager. Reports suggest that Holland will be formally introduced as the new Kings GM at a press conference on Thursday.

Friedman noted that Holland did look at the Islanders’ job but decided against it. “I think Holland did look at them. Geography was one thing, I think it’s a longer path (that’s the other), I think he felt LA was a better fit.”