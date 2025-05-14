Refs See Viral Adin Hill Clip Before Oilers-Golden Knights Game 5

NHL officials don’t like to be made fools of. As such, when a player catches them off guard and puts one over on the referees, those later tasked with trying fairly to call a game will take a number. With that in mind, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill isn’t likely to get any favorable calls moving forward, and certainly not in Game 5 versus the Edmonton Oilers.

A clip has reportedly made the rounds, and the officials for Game 5 are now keenly aware that Hill embellished a trip to get a call early in Game 4. The acting job was enough to convince the official to call Mattias Janmark for a penalty, but upon further review, it was Hill who should have been assessed a two-minute minor. He clearly sold a trip, that wouldn’t have even been a trip had Hill not gone out of his way to get bumped into.

Hill Was Trying to Create Calls Against the Oilers

The game had already gotten feisty in a 1-0 contest early in the first period. Janmark skated past Hill to do a bit of a drive-by, and Hill stuck his foot out to create contact with the Oilers forward. As soon as that contact was made, Hill went down like he’d been shot and flopped on the ice. It worked, and Janmark received a penalty.

Now, as video of Hill embellishing has made it back to the officials, there is a sense that the refs in Game 5 will be closely watching. Mark Spector writes, “Every referee left in the NHL playoffs would have had this clip on his laptop this a.m. Will be interesting to see how it plays out, if at all.”

That wasn’t all Hill did the last time these two teams met.

Hill also went after Evander Kane, not knowing Kane was pushed into the goalie on a goal by Adam Henrique. And Hill shoved Zach Hyman out of his crease on what was practically the first play of Game 4. Hyman hadn’t touched Hill or done anything but stand in the crease when no Vegas player forced him out. Hill took matters into his own hands.

Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers screens goaltender Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

There is a difference between not letting the Oilers control the space meant to be reserved for the goaltender and the goaltender going haywire in an attempt to create situations where the officials feel the need to protect a goalie who is the root cause of all the chaos. Hill was the latter in Game 4, and the Game 5 officials will be on high alert.

Hill Won’t Get Away With Much In Game 5

Hill was on tilt for much of the first half of Game 4, and it threw him off in a game the Oilers dominated. He was doing his best to play the Oilers and the officials. Edmonton received and killed off several early penalties.

Don’t expect the officials to find calls against Vegas in Game 5. However, don’t expect the referees to give Hill or the Golden Knights the benefit of the doubt. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice…

One must wonder if the Golden Knights and coach Bruce Cassidy will have talked to Hill before Wednesday’s game and told him just to play. With the Oilers up 3-1 in the series, this is an elimination game for the Golden Knights. If Hill isn’t at his best, Vegas is likely going home, and Edmonton will move on to play the winner of the series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.