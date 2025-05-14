Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Panic About Matthew Knies Offer Sheets

With the NHL releasing the new compensation threshold for offer sheets, many are looking at the potential restricted free agents who could be targets for one. The St. Louis Blues made headlines last offseason signing Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to new deals and it benefitted them greatly.

There are always going to be potential candidates for offer sheets, however, they still remain rare instances ever since it was introduced. One of those names that’s already getting some attention is Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies as he’s become a poster-boy as a modern power forward in the NHL. His performance this season and in the playoffs is definitely making his price tag go up as he’s looking for a big pay day.

However, there shouldn’t be any concern for a potential offer sheet for Knies as the Maple Leafs will do everything in their power to keep him and make him an integral part of this team.

Knies Not Interested in Offer Sheet

There isn’t any doubt that signing Knies long-term is a major priority for general manager Brad Treliving when the offseason starts. While the new compensation threshold would create some panic for the Maple Leafs as teams could pressure them and increase his current value, it shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs shoots the puck behind Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators for a second period goal in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Back in April, TSN’s Chris Johnston reported on Insider Trading that Knies and his agent aren’t interested in that option at all for a few reasons.

“Matthew Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet,” Johnston said. “I don’t think that this is something that him or his agent is looking for heading into the marketplace and the second part of that is the Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer.”

The salary cap continuing to go up does work in the Maple Leafs’ favour. The playoffs will definitely decide on Mitch Marner’s future, as he has looked pretty strong to this point. John Tavares will probably take a pay cut for someone like Knies to get his value, whether that’s $7 or $8 million. Cap Wages projects Knies’ contract to be similar to that of Matt Coronato, Travis Konecny and Quinton Byfield.

Things could change, but Knies has quickly become a crucial piece for the Maple Leafs success this season and it feels like that there’s a fit for both sides to get something done.

Knies Has Been What Maple Leafs Needed

Throughout this season and into the playoffs, Knies has been everything the Maple Leafs wanted, elevating his play and being an x-factor for this team. He has carved a spot on the top line as a player that can do the heavy lifting by establishing a forecheck with his play down low and in the corners, being an effective piece to complement the skill that Auston Matthews and Marner have. He was one goal shy of 30 and just missed out on the 60-point mark as he had 58 in his sophomore season.

Knies has the third best goals for percentage at five-on-five (69.23%) behind only Matthews and Marner in the postseason. He has been on for four high danger goals and zero against when he’s on the ice and has the sixth most individual scoring chances with 13. He’s already scored some key goals as he has five so far and seven points in 10 games.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Knies is a player that’s made for this style of play. He’s having a positive impact offensively, but he has also been killing penalties (averaging 1:20 per game) and laying the body with his physical play (25 hits). He’s become a versatile player for them that can play in any situation and has produced results with his ability to pressure and anticipate plays and his speed and drive to the net has been too much to handle for some opponents.

The Maple Leafs aren’t going to let him get away that easily seeing as he brings an element that they have lacked for some time. He makes a living in front of the net, can mix it up and get under their skin. They haven’t had a skilled power forward like him in this era.

He’s definitely a priority to get done, but there shouldn’t be any concerns about his commitment to the team given his play all season.

