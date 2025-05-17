Focus Is on Jets’ Road Struggles, But Stars Have Their Own Problems Away From Home

The Dallas Stars enter Game 6 on Saturday night up 3-2 on the Winnipeg Jets, and have a chance to advance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center. This will be the second attempt at eliminating the Presidents’ Trophy winners after being shut out 4-0 in Game 5 in Winnipeg.

After taking a 3-1 series lead, the general feeling was that the Stars were going to finish the Jets off at some point. Whether it was in Game 5, 6, or 7, it doesn’t matter, their opponents might just have too many demons to overcome. But the Jets ended up winning convincingly at home in Game 5, and it raised some questions for the Stars that may have originally been overlooked.

Such as: Sure, the Jets have their problems on the road, but what about the Stars?

The Well-Documented Road Woes of the Jets

There were many different storylines heading into this series that carried over from their respective Round 1 matchups, and most of them were concerning the Jets. The obvious one was the mind-blowing inconsistency of Connor Hellebuyck. But the one that has continued to evolve throughout this series is the Jets’ inability to win on the road in the postseason. That’s not an exaggeration; they literally have not been able to do it, and that dates back to the 2024 Playoffs as well, making the narrative that much more flammable.

Over his last seven road games, dating back to Round 1 against the Colorado Avalanche last postseason, the Jets are 0-7 and have scored 11 goals, while allowing 36. In addition, Hellebuyck has a .822 save percentage (SV%) and a 5.72 goals-against average (GAA). When reading those stats, one can understand the nerves that the Jets’ fan base is feeling now that their season is depending on their team winning away from Canada Life Centre.

The Stars Ain’t So Perfect Either

The Jets’ road issues have the spotlight on them due to the blowout nature of almost all of their road losses, especially against the St. Louis Blues in Round 1. However, the Stars aren’t so hot on the road themselves, but for whatever reason, it’s not being talked about nearly as much.

In six road games this postseason, the Stars are 2-4 and have scored nine goals while they have allowed 22. On a positive note, unlike the Jets, goaltender Jake Oettinger has been pretty good in those games, posting a .914 SV% and a 3.01 GAA. He just can’t get any run support.

May 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev (73) looks for a rebound during the third period in game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

In both of their series, the Stars were able to jump out to a 2-1 lead. Against Colorado, they won Game 2 at home and Game 3 on the road. In Game 4, the Avalanche tied the series with a dominating 4-0 win. Later, in Game 6, the Avalanche tied the series 3-3 with a wild and wacky 7-4 win. But the Stars had home ice advantage, so that one road win was enough to give them the opportunity to win the series at home.

In Round 2 against the Jets, the Stars started on the road. They took Game 1 and lost Game 2, before winning the next two games at home. On Thursday night, they lost in Winnipeg, and here they are, playing Game 6 at home with a chance to clinch in front of the faithful Dallas crowd.

On the surface, the way this series has played out has been pretty generic, maybe even expected. However, after winning Game 1 north of the border, the last two games in Winnipeg have been duds. In Games 2 and 5 combined, the Stars have been outscored 8-0, have a 0% power play, and a 70% penalty kill. They have also allowed an average of 30 shots per game, while mustering only 21.5 of their own. To say they were dominated might be a bit of a stretch, but the Jets certainly had control of both of those games, and it wasn’t really that close.

Win Game 6 and Get It Over With

Everyone is talking about Hellebuyck and the Jets on the road, and rightfully so. The pressure is on Winnipeg heading into Game 6 for the sheer reason that, if they lose, it’s over. At the same time, the pressure could just as easily be on the Stars here. If they don’t win on Saturday night, they have to go back to a building for Game 7 where they haven’t scored in six periods. Both teams would be 1-2 on the road for the series, and the slate would be clean.

With both teams struggling on the road and succeeding at home, the time is now for the Stars to finish this series. There’s no need to tempt fate by going back to Canada for a Game 7.