Connor McDavid Doesn’t Owe the Oilers Anything

Connor McDavid has been the face of the Edmonton Oilers for nearly a decade. Drafted first overall in 2015, he arrived with sky-high expectations—and somehow exceeded them. Every night, he’s brought it: speed, skill, heart, leadership. The guy’s done everything you could ask for if you are an Oilers fan.

And now, as he inches toward the end of his contract, the question that follows him every day—whether in scrums, interviews, or headlines—won’t go away: What does McDavid owe the Oilers?

Let’s talk about that question directly.

NHL History Tells Us All—Even the Greats Move On

Look back at Oilers history. Wayne Gretzky. Mark Messier. Grant Fuhr. Paul Coffey. Four absolute legends. All cornerstones of the Oilers’ dynasty. And all of them left—each for different reasons, but none stayed forever. They gave Edmonton roughly a decade of greatness before moving on to their next chapter.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl watches as forward Connor McDavid stick checks Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

So why should Connor McDavid be held to a different standard? He’s given Edmonton his everything: has he really gotten enough in return?

The answer isn’t about loyalty—McDavid has already shown plenty. He signed long-term. He stuck with the team through growing pains, roster shake-ups, and front-office overhauls. He’s carried the team on his back more times than fans can count.

There have been glimpses of what could be—like two recent trips to the Stanley Cup Final. But more often than not, it’s been the same story: Connor and Leon (Draisaitl) doing the heavy lifting while the rest of the roster tries to keep up. Management changes. Coaching changes. Different supporting casts.

You can’t blame fans for wanting him to stay. But you also can’t ignore what he’s endured.

What Do Oilers Fans Really Expect?

Seriously—what more can the guy do for the Oilers? He’s battled year after year, played through pain, led the Oilers with class, and brought Edmonton back into the spotlight. He’s done everything short of delivering a Stanley Cup, and not for lack of effort.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

At some point, the question shifts from “Will he stay?” to “Should he?” That’s not betrayal. That’s not disrespect to Oil Country. That’s simply a fair question.

In NHL Hockey, Loyalty Isn’t Forever—And That’s Okay

The idea that a star player should spend their entire career with one team sounds nice. And, as a fan, that’s what I used to like best. But things have changed. The NHL doesn’t work like that anymore. Careers are short. The window to win is even shorter.

For a player like McDavid—one of the best to ever lace them up—the only thing left to chase is the Stanley Cup. That has to be the priority. Not sentiment. Not guilt. Not promises made a decade ago.

He doesn’t owe the Oilers forever.

It’s Time to Give McDavid the Space to Decide His Future. He’s Earned It

It’s easy to get caught up in the speculation and constant contract chatter. But here’s the truth: McDavid deserves space. The right to figure things out on his own timeline. Without pressure. Without judgment.

He’s earned that.

This isn’t just about hockey. It’s about legacy. It’s about chasing a dream he’s worked toward since childhood. If he stays, Edmonton will embrace him like never before. If he leaves, he should do so with the respect and gratitude of a fan base he has given everything to.

The Stanley Cup Is Still the Goal, And That’s Good

Let’s be clear: McDavid isn’t chasing a bigger contract or a sunnier city. He’s chasing the Stanley Cup. That’s always been his goal. Perhaps, as one grows older and becomes part of Edmonton’s community fabric, that drive might “ease” a bit into the background. On the other hand, is that what Oilers’ fans want in their captain? And, if it isn’t, what kind of a two-edged sword is that?

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts with center Connor McDavid (97) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

If McDavid feels his best chance is in Edmonton, perfect. If he believes it’s elsewhere, he has every right to pursue it. That’s not turning his back on Oil Country—it’s putting his lifelong dream first.

Really, no one can fault him for that.

A Career Built on Respect Deserves the Same in Return

The logic and reality are simple: McDavid has done everything right. He’s never thrown teammates under the bus. He’s played through adversity. He’s made players around him better. Every season. Every shift.

He hasn’t taken the easy way out. He’s endured the hard years. He’s lived the pressure. He’s answered every tough question. Now he’s at the point where he gets to choose what comes next.

Whatever that decision is, it should be met with understanding—not anger. With gratitude—not guilt trips. Because Connor McDavid doesn’t owe Edmonton anything more than what he’s already given in nearly a decade wearing the Oilers jersey. As hockey fans, we admit we want him to stay in Edmonton with the Oilers. That said, if we’re being honest, we also have to admit that he’s given more than most cities ever get.

The Oilers and their fans will keep hoping he re-signs and one day hoists the Stanley Cup in Oil Country. But McDavid’s story is bigger than a contract. Still, the bottom line is that for the best player on Earth, it’s about finishing his career on his terms—wherever that leads.