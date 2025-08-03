Seattle Kraken’s 2025-26 Roster Projection 2.0: Post Draft & Free Agency

Following the Seattle Kraken’s performance in the 2024-25 season, they aim to improve in 2025-26. Ending the season with a record of 35-41-6, the Kraken were the second-worst team in the Pacific Division, sitting just above the San Jose Sharks.

The 2025 NHL Draft has passed, and so has the majority of the Free Agency chaos. The Kraken have already undergone many changes in both the team and the staff. With their new head coach in Lane Lambert, Jason Botterill being promoted to general manager, and Ron Francis being promoted to President of Hockey Operations, the front office has had its shakeups. Between trades and signings, the Kraken team has had some changes as well.

Using PuckPedia as a guide, here are what some of the lines could look like.

Kraken’s Forwards

Jaden Schwartz – Matty Beniers – Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann – Chandler Stephenson – Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment – Shane Wright – Eeli Tolvanen

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau – Jani Nyman

Since the first roster projection, there have been a couple of changes to the forward lines, and all of the previous question marks are currently filled. With Kaapo Kakko now signed to a three-year extension, the top line is set. The second line was also already set previously, as Jared McCann, Chandler Stephenson, and Jordan Eberle’s contracts were valid through the 2025-26 season.

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal with the bench (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Mason Marchment poses an interesting addition to the lineup. The Kraken signed him on May 19 in exchange for two draft picks. He was very successful this past season with the Dallas Stars, recording 47 points in 62 games. While I currently have him projected to the third line with Shane Wright and Eeli Tolvanen, depending on his performance with Seattle, there is a chance Marchment could move up to the top six, and either Jaden Schwartz or McCann could move to the bottom six.

In the previous roster projection, the entire fourth line was a bunch of question marks; now we have answers. The Kraken signed Tye Kartye to a two-year extension, and he will continue playing left wing on the fourth line. Another player the Kraken acquired before the free agency market opened up was Frederick Gaudreau, trading a fourth-round draft pick for him. He previously played for the Minnesota Wild and centered the fourth line there, so he will slot into this spot well.

As for the right wing on the fourth line, it could be a toss-up; however, Jani Nyman would be the best fit. He got a taste of the NHL, playing 12 games in the 2024-25 season and recording 12 points via six goals and six assists. Between his NHL experience and his game play with Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Nyman is showing a lot of promise. He deserves this spot on the fourth line, and playing alongside a veteran in Gaudreau, he is sure to level up his playing style.

There is the potential for Berkly Catton to make the lineup, but as he has been playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Spokane Chiefs. Since Catton is 19, he is unable to play with the Firebirds until he turns 20. The Kraken can circumvent this by having him play in Seattle; however, it feels more likely that Catton will receive the Wright treatment, making him play in lower-level leagues for a couple of seasons and then officially getting called up to the NHL full-time when they feel he is ready. Catton is also a center, which the Kraken have covered. Due to this, Nyman is likely to play right wing on the fourth line.

Kraken’s Defense

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak – Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren – Josh Mahura

The only defensive pairing that will see a change in the 2025-26 season is the third pairing. The Kraken signed Ryan Lindgren during free agency. He signed a four-year contract with Seattle, previously playing for the New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche. Josh Mahura’s defense partner during the 2024-25 season was Ryker Evans, who is still a restricted free agent (RFA). While there is a chance the Kraken could still sign Evans, his best chance at playing hockey this season will be with the Firebirds after the Lindgren signing.

Kraken’s Goaltending Joey Daccord – Philipp Grubauer

As mentioned in the first roster projection, Joey Daccord will likely be the starting goaltender for the Kraken again, with Philipp Grubauer acting as his backup goaltender. Last season, Grubauer spent a stint with the Firebirds after he had a less-than-stellar performance with the Kraken.

In the case that Grubauer will have to head back down to Coachella Valley, the Kraken will no longer get the chance to call up Ales Stezka, as he has signed overseas in Czechia. However, the Kraken have Nikke Kokko and signed Matt Murray during the offseason as well. Murray has a wide range of AHL and NHL experience, and the Kraken will be able to lean on him in the off-chance of another rough goaltending performance or, God forbid, injury.

Kraken Scored Great Young Talent in the 2025 Draft

The 2025 NHL Draft has come and gone, and Seattle had six picks overall. In the first round, they drafted Jake O’Brien, a strong center with a bright future. He has spent the last two seasons playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brantford Bulldogs, and will likely continue there for the 2025-26 season. Again, he will receive the Wright treatment, honing his skills in other leagues before finally making his way up to the Kraken. If O’Brien is receiving this treatment, the rest of the 2025 Draft Class is as well.

Between the second and seventh rounds, the Kraken selected four defensemen in Blake Fiddler, Will Reynolds, Maxim Agafonov, and Karl Annborn, and another forward, this time a right wing, in Loke Krantz. They have acquired a lot of young talent, but with an already full roster, they will not be playing on NHL ice this season. However, they did participate in Seattle’s development camp last month, which is a good sign these prospects will see time in the Kraken franchise, either with the Kraken at some point in their future, but more than likely with the Firebirds or their ECHL team, the Kansas City Mavericks, soon.

Kraken Are Having a Quiet Offseason

Overall, the Kraken have made safe moves during this offseason. They landed additional bottom-six depth in Marchment and Gaudreau, as well as blue line depth in Lindgren. Murray could potentially see NHL playing time, but will more than likely spend the majority of the season in the AHL. At least the Kraken did not sign long contracts again like they did last offseason. Will these moves be beneficial to Seattle? Only time will tell when the season starts in two months.