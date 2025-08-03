Rodrigues Feared Bruins Trade: Explains Maple Leafs Rumors

Evan Rodrigues found himself at the center of some unexpected trade buzz last season, including a brief moment where he believed he had been traded for Brad Marchand. Ultimately, the trade never happened, but rumors linking him to a summer trade and the Toronto Maple Leafs being a potential suitor are starting to make more sense now.

Rodrigues Thought He Was Being Traded to the Bruins

According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, thanks to a lack of the trade details and a well-timed prank by his Florida Panthers teammates, Rodrigues believed he was potentially being included in the trade that saw the Florida Panthers acquire Brad Marchand. When the Panthers added the long-time Bruin at the trade deadline, Rodrigues wasn’t sure if he was going back the other way in the deal. His teammates didn’t attempt to ease his stress level, instead, Friedman hinted that they added to it.

While that was all in good fun, more serious speculation this offseason has linked the Stanley Cup champion to other teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. There is nothing imminent, but the Panthers are looking to clear cap space, Rodrigues lacks trade protection, and he’s keenly aware his name is out there.

Rodrigues Doesn’t Want to Go to the Maple Leafs

If he were traded to Toronto, Rodrigues would likely put on a happy face and do his best. That said, the fear of being traded away from the Panthers last season suggests he has no desire to go anywhere now. That doesn’t mean the Leafs won’t inquire, if Rodrigues is actually available.

One proposal suggested Rodrigues could be sent to Toronto in exchange for recently-signed winger Nick Robertson.

Dawson Mercer of the New Jersey Devils and Evan Rodrigues of the Florida Panthers line up for a faceoff (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

At first glance, the deal would need to include more from Toronto to work. At the same time, it has the beginnings of a deal that might seem logical.

The Maple Leafs are looking to fill the offensive production that left when Mitch Marner did. Rodrigues can score, comes with valuable playoff experience, and a team-friendly $3 million cap hit for two more seasons. With 32 points in 2024–25 and 15 more in the playoffs this past season, he is the kind of reliable forward the Leafs might be lacking.

Related: Robertson Deal, Oilers Midseason Trade, & More NHL Rumors

It’s for these reasons and more that the Panthers would prefer not to trade Rodrigues, if they can help it. Rodrigues clearly doesn’t want to leave either. If he feared a trade to the Bruins simply because the trade return wasn’t announced for an hour, the forward has to be a bit stressed out this summer, thinking that his name could be included in active trade talks.

His affordable contract would be attractive to Toronto and to other teams. If Toronto is in the mix, (which they should be) they’ll have to better than offering up Robertson — who Friedman also noted was being linked to Pittsburgh and Columbus in separate trade rumors.

Rodrigues’ name is likely to remain in trade rumors until the season starts. If the Panthers can find another way to get under the cap before puck drop and he’s still with the team, things might quiet down. However, the Panthers are in win-now mode, trying to three-peat as Champions. They’ll be keeping their eyes open for upgrades all season.

If Toronto is truly interested, keep an eye on Rodrigues. The way he reacted to a lack of information on a trade to Boston suggests he’s waiting for the other shoe to drop.