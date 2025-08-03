Senators News & Rumours: Giroux Effect, Goalie Puzzle & Who’s Ready for Their Close-Up?

The Ottawa Senators are riding high after finally breaking through and returning to the playoffs last season. Their 45-30-7 record marked a huge step forward for a franchise that’s been rebuilding for years. But even with that success, the sting of losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs still lingers. So as we look ahead to the 2025–26 season, one question looms large: What’s the Senators’ plan now?

Three big topics are part of current conversations in Senators’ circles: the steadying presence of Claude Giroux, the uncertainty (and opportunity) in the crease, and which young gun is poised to take the next big step.

Item One: G’s Still Got It: The Giroux Effect

You can’t overstate the value of a player like Giroux. At 37, he might not be the guy who once posted 100 points, but he remains the heartbeat of the team. The Senators wisely brought him back on a one-year, $2 million deal (plus bonuses), keeping a respected veteran in the fold for another season.

Claude Giroux of the Ottawa Senators digs in for a face-off against Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Giroux recorded a respectable 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 81 games. His faceoff skills—still among the best in the league—remain critical in key situations. But the stats only tell part of the story.

Giroux’s durability is remarkable—he’s missed just one game in the past three seasons. And his leadership? That’s where his value lies. He brings a sense of calm to the chaos, the kind of presence that only comes from having been there and done that. Expect the coaching staff to lean on him more as a defensively responsible third-line centre—someone to anchor tough matchups, kill penalties, and serve as a mentor to younger players. His presence, both on the ice and in the locker room, remains foundational for a team still defining its identity.

Item Two: The Senators’ Goalie Puzzle: A Real Sticking Point

If there was one position that had Senators fans holding their breath last season, it was in goal. The team made a bold move by trading Joonas Korpisalo to the Boston Bruins in exchange for the well-regarded Linus Ullmark, hoping he’d solidify the crease. But a mid-season injury derailed that plan, thrusting rookie Leevi Meriläinen into the spotlight.

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

And what a debut it was. Fresh off winning the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the American Hockey League’s (AHL) top goaltender, Meriläinen didn’t just survive—he thrived. In 12 NHL games, he posted a 1.99 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage, and earned three shutouts. Suddenly, a potential goalie crisis turned into a pleasant surprise.

With Anton Forsberg now in Los Angeles, the goaltending tandem is set: it’s Ullmark and Meriläinen. The questions are obvious. Can Ullmark stay healthy and deliver on the promise that led Ottawa to acquire him? And can Meriläinen withstand the pressure of carrying a larger NHL workload? The answers to those questions could define the Senators’ season.

Item Three: What Young Senators Are Ready for Their Close-Up?

With Giroux playing a defined leadership role and the crease in capable hands (at least on paper), the team’s fortunes will likely hinge on the growth of its young core.

Ridly Greig is one name that keeps coming up. The soon-to-be 23-year-old centre (his birthday is Aug. 8) has already logged 170 NHL games and showed significant strides last season, particularly in his two-way game. He brings energy every shift and is earning the trust of the coaching staff.

Ridly Greig, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then there’s Shane Pinto, who has all the tools to be a top-six forward. He’s already surpassed the 100-point mark in his career, and now it’s all about putting it together consistently. If he can do that, he could become a real difference-maker.

On the back end, Jake Sanderson continues to emerge as a cornerstone defenceman. He hit his 127th career point last season and regularly took on the most challenging defensive assignments. He’s the kind of dynamic blueliner you build around.

One under-the-radar player to watch is Fabian Zetterlund. If he can carve out a bigger role—perhaps on the penalty kill or even in a top-six spot—he could be one of this season’s surprise impact players.

The Senators’ Road Ahead: What’s Next?

With veteran leadership intact, a promising goalie duo in place, and a group of young players ready to take on bigger roles, the Senators are entering a defining season. Last season was a taste—a long-awaited return to playoff hockey. Now the question becomes: Can they do it again—and go further?

The pieces are there. The locker room is maturing. The fan base is re-energized. But potential is only potential until it becomes performance.

This season isn’t just about continuing the progress—it’s about proving this team can go from a good story to a serious contender. The stage is set. Now the Senators have to deliver.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]