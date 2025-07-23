Kraken Sign Kaapo Kakko to a 3-Year Contract

Before free agency began on July 1, the Seattle Kraken extended Kaapo Kakko a qualifying offer to make sure he wouldn’t hit the market. He did not sign right away, and on July 25, he was scheduled to have an arbitration hearing. On July 22, the Kraken and Kakko avoided arbitration as they signed Kakko to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.25 million.

The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko to a 3-year deal → https://t.co/9ExeZuvrH8 pic.twitter.com/Vd79NC1JFz — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2025

Before Kakko came to Seattle, he spent the entirety of his NHL career with the New York Rangers. He was drafted second overall by the Rangers in 2019. From the 2019-20 season to the 2023-24 season, he played 300 games and recorded 117 points via 57 goals and 60 assists. He began the 2024-25 season with New York, playing 30 games. He scored four goals and earned 10 assists for a total of 14 points.

Kakko was traded from the Rangers to Seattle on Dec. 18 in exchange for Will Borgen, a 3rd-round pick, and a 6th-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The day after the trade, Kakko played his first game in Kraken colors against the Chicago Blackhawks. He took 20 shifts and recorded a total time on ice (TOI) of 13:15. He recorded two shots but didn’t record any points. Two games later, on Dec. 22, he scored his first goal with Seattle against the Colorado Avalanche. He played a total of 49 games with Seattle and recorded 30 points via 10 goals and 20 assists.

Kakko made a strong impact from his start in Seattle. He played on the first line alongside Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz. While his performance with the Rangers began to take a slide, he found his footing with the Kraken, racking up points and ice time. He averaged 17:03 TOI with the Kraken, the highest of his career so far.

Kakko is now signed with Seattle through the 2027-28 season.