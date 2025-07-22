Wild 2024-25 Report Cards: Matt Boldy

The NHL offseason means looking back at what unfolded while also looking forward to the future, and this time we’ll be focusing on the past. It’s time for another Minnesota Wild report card as we work our way through the final forwards. Matt Boldy is the next forward to earn his grade, and he had quite an interesting season.

A lot of pressure was put onto his shoulders when Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek were injured, and he did his best with the situation thrust upon him. It wasn’t easy, but he did what he could, and his grades for the season will reflect that. We’ll look at his regular season performance plus his postseason to come up with an overall grade starting with his regular season.

Boldy Finds Way

Boldy had a huge opportunity to step up when Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek were out of the lineup, and although he didn’t shine right away, he eventually found his way. After having some injury issues the season prior, he was able to play in all 82 games this past season. He scored 27 goals and assisted on 46 others for a total of 73 points.

The assists and points were both career highs for Boldy, and his goal total was just four goals away from his career high of 31. He also had 51 penalty minutes, which was another career high, maybe not the best one, but his 271 shots on goal were also a new high this past season. While he was able to produce offensively, he also used his physicality with 52 hits.

Defensively, he had an impressive 69 blocked shots, which led all Wild forwards throughout the season. He did have a high number of giveaways with 84, but he also had an impressive 43 takeaways, which once again led the team, a stat he should be proud of. Hopefully, he can find a way to harness this scoring ability and bring it into next season.

Boldy’s Postseason Step Up

While he found his way in the regular season, he found a way to step up even more in the postseason. Boldy scored five goals in six games, which tied Kaprizov, but he also assisted on two goals to put his point total at seven, just two points behind Kaprizov. He helped lead the team against the Vegas Golden Knights and gave them hope when they needed it most.

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although the series didn’t end the way they hoped, his efforts helped show they can compete and get past the first round. Again, he found ways to contribute offensively, but he also was physical and blocked shots. He threw his body around 12 times but also blocked five shots. He even improved his giveaways as he had just one but also three takeaways.

Despite having some trouble finding his way when Kaprizov was injured, once he got going, he continued to improve his game. He does still need to figure out how to be more consistent, but he’s putting forth the effort needed, especially in the postseason when it’s needed most.

Boldy’s Overall Grades

It may have taken some time for him to fully adjust, but Boldy asserted himself in the lineup as the season went on. He set new career highs offensively, and he also produced defensively, not quite like his teammate Eriksson Ek, but his own version. After looking over his stats for the season, he earned a B+. Despite his strong numbers, his grade isn’t higher because he could’ve stepped up more when they needed him. However, it’s not lower since he did eventually find his way.

As for the postseason, he earned an A-. That may seem high, but he was second on the team in points and made a difference in their performance. It wasn’t higher because again, he could’ve stepped up a bit more, but he was better than the regular season. The Wild will need his strong efforts if they hope to make it deep in the postseason again.

When putting together those two grades, he earned a low A- for his overall season grade. He stepped up more than before, but it was clear he had more to give. He’s a promising player, and the Wild need him to continue to hone his game as he remains a key piece of their future and if he can find a way to be consistent, he’ll prove his worth even more.