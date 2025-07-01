Kraken Sign Lindgren to 4-Year Deal with $4.5 Million AAV

The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a four-year contract with a $4.5 million average annual value.

The left shot 27 year old split time between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche last season, being traded to the latter a week before the 2025 Trade Deadline. He recorded four goals and 18 assists for 22 points in 72 games between them and put up three assists in seven playoff games.

Ryan Lindgren, Colorado Avalanche (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

In 405-career games between the Rangers and Avalanche, 2016 second-round Boston Bruins pick has 14 goals and 88 assists for 102 points, a plus/99 rating, 594 hits, and 593 blocked shots.

He played last season on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.

Lindgren Joins Kraken Blue Line Filled With Big Contracts

Lindgren, who has averaged 19:05 of average ice time in his career, is known for being a strong puck mover and defensively reliable. He should jump right onto the Kraken’s top four alongside highly-paid defensemen Vince Dunn, Adam Larson, and Brandon Montour.

After making the second round of the playoffs in 2022-23, the Kraken did not qualify in either of the past two seasons and their path to becoming a contender is not clear right now. They fired head coach Dan Bylsma in April after only one season and replaced him with Lane Lambert in late May. Ron Francis also shedded the general manager role to become president of hockey operations.

Even after signing Lindgren, new GM Jason Botterill still has $13 million at his disposal to try and help his team to improve over their seventh-place finish in the Pacific Division last season.