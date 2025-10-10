Golden Knights Pull Off Improbable Overtime Win Over Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights scored two bizarre goals — one near the end of regulation and one in overtime — to beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in their first road game of the season, which was also the Sharks’ season opener.

Reilly Smith scored the winner in overtime for his 36th career game-winning goal. Strangely, this is the third straight year in which the Sharks have allowed a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left and gone on to lose in overtime or shootout in either their first or second game of the season.

Game Recap

The Sharks got the best scoring opportunities in the early minutes of the first period, with the Golden Knights mixing in a couple as well. San Jose broke through first after a Ty Dellandrea pass towards the crease turned into a scramble play at the net. Following a couple of deflections, Jeff Skinner knocked in the puck for his first Sharks goal and 700th career point.

Vegas responded a few minutes later when Brett Howden picked up a loose puck at the top of the Golden Knights’ offensive zone and drove to the net, splitting defenders before maneuvering around Alex Nedeljkovic to tie the game. Although Keegan Kolesar and Ben Hutton received assists, the play was almost entirely Howden’s and effectively an unassisted goal.

Although the Golden Knights received a power play and both teams — especially Vegas — got a couple more good chances, the game remained tied 1-1 at the end of the period.

In the second period, the Sharks dominated the first half thanks to two quick Vegas penalties which gave them a five-on-three power play. They capitalized on the two-man advantage by controlling possession and getting the puck to the front of the net, where a William Eklund shot attempt deflected off Brayden McNabb and bounced to Alexander Wennberg, who scored from just outside the crease to give the Sharks the lead.

Perhaps motivated by their early-period struggles, Vegas began to put pressure on the Sharks soon after the goal, leading to a hooking penalty near the net on Shakir Mukhamadullin. On the ensuing power play, the Golden Knights used great puck movement to set up Pavel Dorofeyev, who scored his fourth goal of the season in less than two full games.

Following a back-and-forth first couple minutes to the third period, the Sharks put a barrage of pucks to the net, finally putting one home when Philipp Kurashev tipped in a Dmitry Orlov shot. Subsequently, both teams had good looks, most notably a great save by Akira Schmid on Kurashev to keep Vegas within one. On San Jose’s end, the Sharks killed a crucial penalty with less than five minutes remaining to hold the lead.

But nothing could have prepared anyone for the final few minutes of this game. Once Vegas pulled Schmid for an extra skater, Eklund narrowly missed an empty net twice. After the second attempt, Jack Eichel skated up the puck and dumped it in from center ice, only to have it take an absurd bounce and slip through Nedeljkovic to tie the game. The Sharks nearly did the same thing twice, but the game headed to overtime, where the antics continued.

Roughly 80 seconds into overtime, the Golden Knights poked the puck away from Macklin Celebrini and it slid towards the Vegas offensive zone. Nedeljkovic hustled out to clear it away, but his attempt deflected off Smith and right to Shea Theodore, who set up Smith for what was essentially an empty-net game-winner.

The Golden Knights are now 1-0-1 while the Sharks are 0-0-1. Both teams play again on Saturday (Oct. 11): Vegas on the road against the Seattle Kraken, San Jose at home against the Anaheim Ducks.