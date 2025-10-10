Kraken Defeat Ducks 3-1 to Earn First Home Opener Win in 5th Season

On Oct. 9, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Anaheim Ducks for their home opener. This game marked both teams’ first game of the 2025-26 season, so both were on their A game to start the season. Although both teams came out strong, the Kraken were stronger and took a 3-1 win to begin the season.

Game Recap

Just two minutes into the first period, the Kraken struck first. Jaden Schwartz skated the puck through the center of the ice and into the Kraken’s offensive zone. He passed it to Adam Larsson at the blue line. As Larsson put the puck on his stick, he saw Vince Dunn to his left and sent a pass to him. With a blast, Dunn scored Seattle’s first goal of the season.

Oct 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Two minutes after Dunn’s goal, the Ducks tied the score. Mason McTavish shot the puck, but Beckett Sennecke got the feed. He had the puck on the back of his stick and lifted it into the net to score the first goal for the Ducks, as well as his first-ever NHL goal.

With 2:55 left in the first period, Olen Zellweger scored on Joey Daccord. The goal was immediately reviewed and called off. The score stayed tied with one goal apiece.

The Kraken struck early again in the second period. Brandon Montour made a great defensive play to knock the puck out of the Ducks’ offensive zone. He skated the puck into the Kraken’s offensive zone. As he neared the back of the net, he spotted Mason Marchment near the front. Montour passed to Marchment, and he scored his first goal in a Kraken sweater.

Four minutes into the third period, Jordan Eberle dumped the puck into the Kraken’s offensive zone. Matty Beniers picked it up by the boards and passed it to Jared McCann at the center of their zone. Once he got the puck on his stick, McCann let his shot fly and gave Seattle a two-goal lead.

Next Up

The Kraken will stay at home, where they will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Oct. 11. The Ducks will continue on their road trip, where they will take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, also on Saturday.