Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Kraken – 10/11/25

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-1) at KRAKEN (1-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill
Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to deploy the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Hill will make his second start of the season after Schmid made 20 saves against San Jose.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord
Matt Murray

Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Montour is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner