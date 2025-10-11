Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Kraken – 10/11/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to deploy the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Hill will make his second start of the season after Schmid made 20 saves against San Jose.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Montour is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance.

