Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Kraken – 10/11/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1-0-1) at KRAKEN (1-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: None
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to deploy the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Hill will make his second start of the season after Schmid made 20 saves against San Jose.
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury, Philipp Grubauer
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Montour is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance.
