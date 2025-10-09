3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-1 Season Opener Win Over the Ducks

On Oct. 9, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Anaheim Ducks for their first game of the 2025-26 season. Seattle was kicking off their fifth season in the league at home, which put a lot of pressure on the team. In their past four home openers, they failed to win, with a record of 0-3-1. For the first time in the team’s history, they won their home opener with a final score of 3-1 over Anaheim.

Marchment Scores First Goal in a Kraken Sweater

While Vince Dunn scored the Kraken’s first goal of the 2025-26 season, one of the newcomers to the team scored the second.

Troy Terry had the puck in the Ducks’ offensive zone. Brandon Montour made an excellent defensive play to knock the puck loose from Terry. He gained control of the loose puck and skated it up into the Kraken’s offensive zone. As he neared the back of the net, he passed it to Mason Marchment. Once he gained control of the puck, he lifted it above Lukas Dostal’s shoulder to give Seattle the lead.

Mason Marchment, Seattle Kraken (Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

On June 19, 2025, Marchment was traded to Seattle from Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 Draft. The 2025-26 season marks his seventh in the NHL, and he spent his last three with Dallas. There, he played 211 games and recorded 131 points.

In his first game with Seattle, Marchment played left wing on the third line alongside Chandler Stephenson and Ryan Winterton. He added excellent depth to the bottom-six forward group and made a strong impact by scoring the goal to give Seattle the lead. It is clear from this performance that Marchment is already settling into his new team well.

Lane Lambert Wins Kraken Coaching Debut

Not only did some new players join the Kraken during the offseason, but the team gained a new coach as well. Dan Bylsma was fired after only one season as their head coach. Despite bringing the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, to the Calder Cup Finals in their first two seasons, Bylsma couldn’t find success in Seattle. The Kraken wanted to make the right choice with their new head coach, and after interviewing and researching candidates, they selected Lane Lambert.

Lambert was previously the head coach of the New York Islanders but was fired in the middle of the 2023-24 season. Coming into Seattle, he had a big role to fill. The Kraken front office clearly desires more for their team and wants them to make the playoffs again, like they did in their second season. They fired Dave Hakstol after three seasons and now Bylsma after one. Lambert is their third head coach in five seasons, which doesn’t boast a strong record.

Lambert stepped up to the plate when the Kraken needed him the most. Not only did they win their first game under him, but they also won their first-ever home opener since joining the NHL. Lambert is in the hot seat this season, but he is already off to a strong start.

Daccord Was an Unmovable Force

The Kraken’s starting goaltender, Joey Daccord, got the start in the home opener and played the entire 60 minutes. He only allowed one goal and made 35 saves. With this, he earned a save percentage (SV%) of .972.

Daccord has been the Kraken’s starting goaltender since the 2023-24 season, and it is clear he still fits into this role. In the 2024-25 season, there is no denying that Seattle overplayed him. He played 57 of 82 games and earned a record of 27-23-5. Luckily for Daccord, the Kraken are carrying three goaltenders on their roster this season, so there is no need to overplay him. However, it is nice to see that he is in a great spot to continue to be Seattle’s starting goaltender.

Kraken Will Play One More at Home

The Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Oct. 11. Vegas has already played their first two games of the season, and both resulted in a win for them. Let’s see if Seattle can already break their winning streak or if it will continue.