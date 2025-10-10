What the Maple Leafs Need Next from Dakota Joshua

The first game of the season came and went, and while the result (a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens) was on the positive side of the ledger, if we’re honest, Dakota Joshua didn’t make the kind of impact the Toronto Maple Leafs were hoping for. He was there in body, sure, but not quite in the way that counts. Fans and coaches alike will be looking for more from him in Game 2 — more speed, more physicality, more presence at the net.

Related: NHL Rumors: Connor’s Ask, Roslovic Pivots, and UFA News

But that’s the beauty of a first game: it’s just a taste. It’s not a big enough sample size to say that his play spells trouble for the Blue & White. There’s plenty of time left for a player like Joshua to step up, show his worth, and start shaping the kind of role he was brought back to fill.

How Can Joshua Help the Maple Leafs When He Brings His Game?

Standing 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at over 200 pounds, Joshua has all the tools to be a difference-maker in the middle-six. He’s a player built for the rough-and-tumble games that decide playoff series — the ones that don’t make highlight reels but win you hockey games.

Dakota Joshua, Toronto Maple Leafs (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The question for the Maple Leafs now is: How does Joshua take what he’s done in the past and translate it into meaningful contributions on the ice this season? Here are three areas where Joshua could make a real impact for the team if he can turn the corner.

First, Joshua Can Give the Maple Leafs Net-front Scoring Chances

One thing Joshua has always done well is get to the crease. He finishes plays and isn’t afraid to go into traffic. With the Vancouver Canucks over the past few seasons, he demonstrated his ability to score in tight spaces, utilizing his size to create opportunities and deflect pucks past goalies. If he brings that same energy consistently, he can become the kind of middle-six forward who makes life uncomfortable for opposing goalies and defencemen alike.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Michael Hutchinson: Where’s He Now?

Second, Joshua Can Give the Maple Leafs Speed and Quick Decision-Making

Game 1 saw Joshua a step slow at times. In a fast-paced Toronto system, that hesitation can be costly. Picking up the pace — thinking and reacting quickly — will allow him to keep up with top-line pressure and contribute more effectively on transitions. He has the tools to skate hard, win puck battles, and make smart plays; he needs to trust his instincts and commit to being in the play.

Dakota Joshua, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Third, Joshua Can Give the Maple Leafs Physicality and Defensive Responsibility

Joshua isn’t just a scorer; he’s a player who can tilt the ice through physical play. Winning battles along the boards, protecting the puck, and being a reliable presence on the backcheck will be key. He can set the tone for his line by playing hard without taking unnecessary penalties — that’s the type of edge that coach Craig Berube will love and teammates will notice.

Game 2 in Detroit Could Be a Difference-Maker for Joshua

On Saturday night, the Maple Leafs head into Detroit to face the Red Wings — a homecoming of sorts for Joshua. Born in nearby Dearborn, Michigan, and a former Buckeye at nearby Ohio State University, he’ll be eager to make a strong impression in front of familiar faces.

Related: Maple Leafs Roster Shuffle: Cap Tricks, Call-Ups, and Goalie Gambles

Game 2 is a chance for Joshua to show that he belongs. The Maple Leafs brought him in for a reason: playoff toughness, versatility, and that hard-to-measure “glue guy” quality. Fans don’t need him to put up a hat trick; they need him to be noticeable in every shift, to make plays that push the puck to the net, and to hold his own physically.

The roadmap for Joshua’s success is clear. He needs to get to the crease, skate smart and fast, hit hard, and play responsible hockey. If he can check those boxes, he’ll earn his place in the lineup, gain the trust of his coaches, and maybe, just maybe, be the kind of player who makes the Maple Leafs’ middle-six that much more dangerous down the stretch.

Toronto traded for him, and now it’s up to him to show why.