Ducks’ Broadcaster Steve Carroll to Be Inducted Into Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Long-time Ducks’ broadcaster Steve Carroll will be inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Jan. 13, 2026. Carroll is in the midst of his 27th season as the audio play-by-play commentator for the Ducks’ audio broadcast network, Ducks Stream. He has had a 50-year career as a play-by-play announcer and joined the Ducks in the 1999-00 season. He is expected to broadcast his 2,000th game with Anaheim this season, an incredible feat worthy of recognition. While the audio color commentary announcers have changed time and time again, Carroll has been a staple in Southern California.

“Steve has been an identifying radio voice of the Ducks for over 25 years, and his call is synonymous with the team,” said Southern California Sports Broadcasters President Pete Arbogast. “When you tune in, you don’t have to ask what game you’re listening to…you know it’s Ducks hockey. Those are the kind of people that belong in the Hall of Fame.”

Steve Carroll’s Broadcasting History

With 50 years in the industry, Carroll’s broadcasting history runs deep. He has called games for five additional hockey teams: the Des Moines Bucaneers, Nashville Knights, New Haven Nighthawks, New Orleans Brass, and Philadelphia Flyers. The broadcaster’s talents have not been limited to just hockey, though, as he also has been the voice of a handful of major and minor league baseball teams, including the Los Angeles Angels, Huntsville Stars, Iowa Cubs, Nashville Sounds, and New Orleans Zephyrs. He also had stints with the United Soccer Leagues’ New Orleans Storm and Vanderbilt University basketball, and his career began with the Mineral Area Junior College’s men’s basketball team.

His career history is not just in playcalling, either. Carroll has also worked–and still works– as a newswriter, currently writing for the team’s official website. He also spent time in the Brass’ communications, media relations, and corporate sales departments. Additionally, he often serves as an emcee for charity events and during the summer months when he is not calling games.

About Southern California Sports Broadcasters

Founded in 1958, Southern California Sports Broadcasters (SCSB) is a non-profit organization that serves broadcast professionals. The organization was created by Tom Harmon, a broadcaster, after being shut out of a locker room following a World Series game. Harmon wanted the media, not just the press, to be allowed access to players, coaches, and locker rooms to expand public access to sports and their superstars, and get more fans interested and showing up at the box office. Now, the organization focuses on networking and social events, and has made it part of its mission to honor stand-out individuals for both lifetime and special achievements in their field.

The SCSB Hall of Fame honors those who have made special contributions to the broadcasting landscape in Southern California. Carroll was chosen as one of the few to be inducted into the Hall of Fame from a list of elite broadcasters from the area, including Steve Hartman, Tommy Hawkins, Doug Krikorian, Ted Leitner, Rory Markas, Dennis Packer, Brad Pye, Jr., Jim Rome, Fernando Valenzuela, and Bill Walton. Hartman and Pye, Jr., will also be inducted this year.

Carroll Speaks About Induction

Carroll was honored to be included in this year’s list of semi-finalists and ultimately chosen as one of three broadcasters to be inducted into the SCSB Hall of Fame. “It’s an honor for me and my wife, Rhonda, to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and to join the many top broadcasters to have been honored in Southern California,” said Carroll via the team’s website. “Over my career and the numerous places I’ve had the pleasure to work, I’ve done what I love, and I am grateful to be a voice of the Anaheim Ducks for the last 25 years. From the time I began to now, it’s been an incredible journey over 50 years.”

The recognition is well-deserved for Carroll, and he will continue to be a voice for the team as they enter their 32nd season of play. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank.