David Tomasek Might Be the Oilers’ New Weapon

With Zach Hyman out of the lineup for a while, Edmonton Oilers fans are left wondering who could step up alongside Connor McDavid. Playing with McDavid isn’t just about skill—it’s about anticipation, hockey sense, and knowing exactly where the captain wants the puck before he even moves. It’s a rare talent, and every once in a while, a name pops onto the radar. This season, that name might be David Tomasek.

The 29-year-old Czech forward agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with Edmonton for 2025–26. Tomasek has spent the past couple of seasons in Sweden with Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), putting up 49 goals and 53 assists in 99 games—a remarkable pace that shows he can produce consistently. He’s also played in various European leagues, giving him experience against top-level competition.

So Far, so Good with Tomasek and the Oilers

So far, so good with Tomasek. The Czech winger has started to make an impact on the Oilers’ top line with McDavid. For fans who follow the European leagues, none of this is a total surprise. He has been working toward this moment for years, moving steadily up through tough leagues, game by game.

What’s striking about Tomasek isn’t just his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame or his hands with the puck; it’s how he thinks the game. He seems to know where to be on the ice and makes small, smart choices in a blink. That kind of hockey sense doesn’t come overnight, especially stepping into the NHL.

David Tomasek, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

He’s played in a lot of top leagues across Europe: the Czech Extraliga, Finland’s SM-liiga, the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), and Sweden’s SHL. In every league, he has demonstrated his ability to handle skilled competition while maintaining his production.

Even in the tough KHL, he collected 21 points in 47 games. Across all that time, you can see a pattern: He scores, he sets up teammates, and he makes smart plays that often don’t show up on the highlight reel, but they matter a lot.

Why Tomasek Might Click With McDavid

Tomasek uses his body well. He’s strong on the boards, wins puck battles, and positions himself in front of the net so McDavid and others can get shots through. On the power play, he finds the open spots, tips pucks, and makes life easier for his line mates. At the same time, he’s disciplined. His stick work is clean, he breaks up plays when he needs to, and he doesn’t get caught overcommitting. He plays with the kind of reliability coaches love, even if it doesn’t make you jump out of your seat on TV.

The long-term question is whether the Czech forward can become a regular linemate with McDavid. So far, early signs are encouraging. Tomasek knows how to support without getting in the way. He drives hard to the net, takes up space that frees McDavid, and knows when to be aggressive versus when to hang back. He’s not flashy, but he makes McDavid’s brilliance even more effective.

In practice and his first few games, he’s shown he can adjust to the NHL pace and style. He’s asking questions, learning tendencies, and fitting his game to what the captain needs rather than forcing his own style. That’s maturity and hockey sense rolled into one.

What Oilers Fans Should Watch for With Tomasek

For Oilers fans, Tomasek isn’t going to light up the scoresheet every night. What he will do is all the little things right: winning battles along the boards, reading defenders, getting to the net at the right moment, and keeping the puck moving in tight spaces. That kind of play quietly makes a line tick—and with McDavid on it, it could make a big difference in how dangerous the top line is all season.

If he keeps adjusting well, Tomasek could quickly become more than a rookie finding his feet. He could be a steady, reliable piece of McDavid’s supporting cast, the kind of player who doesn’t need the spotlight but helps the Oilers win games night after night.