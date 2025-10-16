Projected Lineups for Penguins vs. Kings – 10/16/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (2-2-0) at KINGS (1-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Filip Hallander — Tommy Novak — Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Ben Kindel

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Brunicke will return after being held out of a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday as part of his development plan. … Kindel, a forward, will be a healthy scratch as part of his development plan.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Alex Laferriere

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Kopitar is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. … Copley, a goalie, was reacquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations on Wednesday and will back up Forsberg. … Perry, a forward, and Burroughs, a defenseman, each has resumed practicing in a non-contact jersey.

