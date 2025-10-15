Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Passes Steve Yzerman on NHL’s All-Time Assists List

It took just seven minutes and one second for Sidney Crosby to record a milestone assist for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night in a losing effort against the Anaheim Ducks. The Penguins captain won a face-off back to the point before the point shot was directed in by Rickard Rakell for his second goal of the young season.

The assist was his first of two in the game and moved him into sole possession of ninth on the NHL’s all-time list, officially passing Steve Yzerman‘s 1,063 career assists.

With the two assists, Crosby now has 1,065 career assists and sits 14 back of tying Adam Oates for eighth on the all-time list.

Just like that, Sidney Crosby claims sole possession of the ninth-most assists in NHL history 🍏 pic.twitter.com/EcVhs5pvVJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 15, 2025

As for what he’s done this season, Crosby has a goal and three helpers in four games – averaging a point per game which is something he’s done consistently over the span of his career. In fact, he’s average a point per game in 20 straight seasons since entering the NHL in 2005-06.

Crosby is also the active leader in the category, with the closest active player being Patrick Kane (854) who sits 26th on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Penguins, with the help of Crosby, are currently 2-2-0 to kick off the 2025-26 season and will be in Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night where Crosby will look to add to his season and career totals as he chases down the next player on the all-time assists leaderboard.