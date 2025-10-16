Toronto Sceptres Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Sceptres released the list of players that will be attending training camp for their team as they gear up for the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The roster totals 28 players, 15 of whom are returning players from last season. The team will have roughly a month to decide who stays and who goes before the Nov. 19 deadline when they have to trim the roster down to 23 players for the regular season.

The team has a couple question marks as they have said goodbye to key players from years past. Here’s where they are at as the season draws near.

Sceptres Training Camp Roster

Forwards: Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Claire Dalton, Clair DeGeorge, Kristin Della Rovere, Emma Gentry, Sara Hjalmarsson, Emma Maltais, Lauren Messier, Anneke Rankila, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull, Clara Van Wieren, Daryl Watts, Emma Woods, Kiara Zanon

Defenders: Hanna Baskin, Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Savannah Harmon, Anna Kjellbin, Jessica Kondas, Allie Munroe, Ella Shelton

Goaltenders: Elaine Chuli, Sarah Coe, Raygan Kirk, Jessie McPherson

While there are many big names returning, there are some notable ones that have departed as well. Sarah Nurse and Hannah Miller were both lost to expansion, meaning there are some offensive gaps to fill this season. An infusion of young talent with players like Zanon, Van Wieren, and Hjalmarsson, among others, can hopefully spark something up front for this team.

The defense looks strong once again, especially with the addition of one of the top defenders in the league in Shelton. And the battle in the crease will be interesting. Kirk and Chuli are both top-notch netminders, while the two others are camp invites looking to prove something and get their shot this season.

The Sceptres’ first game is opening night (Nov. 21) against the defending champion Minnesota Frost. We will see how the roster shakes out between now and then.