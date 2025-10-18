Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Sharks –10/18/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (3-2-0) at SHARKS (0-2-2)
10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Filip Hallander — Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
The Penguins held an optional morning skate. … Kindel will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Tomasino, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
Sharks projected lineup
Jeff Skinner — Macklin Celebrini — Philipp Kurashev
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Nick Leddy — Dmitry Orlov
Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not conduct a morning skate. … Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. … Misa, a forward, could play after being a healthy scratch Friday.
