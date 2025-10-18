Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Sharks –10/18/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (3-2-0) at SHARKS (0-2-2)

10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Filip Hallander — Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate. … Kindel will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. … Tomasino, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Sharks projected lineup

Jeff Skinner — Macklin Celebrini — Philipp Kurashev

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Nick Leddy — Dmitry Orlov

Mario Ferraro — Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not conduct a morning skate. … Nedeljkovic could start after Askarov allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. … Misa, a forward, could play after being a healthy scratch Friday.

