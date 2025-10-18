Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Avalanche – 10/18/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (3-2-0) at AVALANCHE (4-0-1)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, NESN, ALT

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie — Casey Mittelstadt — Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Viktor Arvidsson

John Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Status report

Hampus Lindholm will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard

(upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

Kiviranta, a forward, will be out indefinitely. … Bardakov will make his NHL debut. … Blackwood, whose conditioning stint with Colorado of the American Hockey League ended Friday, will not dress; the goalie has not yet played this season.

Latest for THW: