Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Avalanche – 10/18/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (3-2-0) at AVALANCHE (4-0-1)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, NESN, ALT
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie — Casey Mittelstadt — Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Viktor Arvidsson
John Beecher — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov — Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marat Khusnutdinov, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Status report
Hampus Lindholm will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- 10 Best Boston Bruins Players From Massachusetts
- Can the Bruins Neutralize the Speed of the Avalanche?
- Boston Bruins Logo History
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Samuel Girard
(upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
Kiviranta, a forward, will be out indefinitely. … Bardakov will make his NHL debut. … Blackwood, whose conditioning stint with Colorado of the American Hockey League ended Friday, will not dress; the goalie has not yet played this season.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-1 Win Over the Blue Jackets
- NHL Morning Recap – October 17, 2025
- Blue Jackets Outworked in 4-1 Loss to Avalanche