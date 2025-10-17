Blue Jackets Outworked in 4-1 Loss to Avalanche

The Columbus Blue Jackets honored one of their greatest ever in Cam Atkinson on Thursday night. That was about the only positive that came from the rest of the night.

The Colorado Avalanche fell behind early but stormed back with three second-period goals on their way to a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets. Brock Nelson eventually scored the game winner.

The story of this game was the Blue Jackets not getting to their game.

Game Recap

The teams went scoreless through the first period. While the Avalanche controlled most of the play, goaltender Elvis Merzlikins stopped all 12 shots faced. Scott Wedgewood answered making seven saves of his own.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring just 1:36 into the second. Kirill Marchenko took the puck behind the net and found Ivan Provorov who put it off the bar and in for his first goal of the season.

The Avalanche then took over the rest of the second period. Merzlikins stopped everything until Cale Makar scored midway through the period. He buried a Martin Necas pass in which Merzlikins had no chance.

Just 1:12 later, Nelson deflected a Brent Burns shot to make it 2-1. Then with just under four seconds left in the second, Valeri Nichushkin deflected a back-breaking goal past Merzlikins to make it 3-1 going into the second intermission.

Scott Wedgewood was excellent again on Thursday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Earlier in the period, the Blue Jackets thought they got one back when it appeared Dmitri Voronkov knocked one in. It was waved off by the official. After a review, it was determined the puck was directed in as opposed to just hitting Voronkov. Head coach Dean Evason admitted this moment seemed to take the sails out of the team.

The Blue Jackets seemed a step behind most of the night. Postgame, the players felt they didn’t to their game and didn’t have the work ethic needed.

Things didn’t get much better for the Blue Jackets in the third. Nichushkin added an empty netter for his second of the night to get to the final score of 4-1.

Merzlikins was the only positive of the game identified by Evason postgame. He finished with 32 saves. Wedgewood stopped 22 of 23 to help the Avalanche improve to 4-0-1 on the season.

The Blue Jackets will return to practice Friday morning in advance of their next game Saturday night at home against the Tamp Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, the Avalanche now head home after spending time in the East and will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.