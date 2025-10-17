Devils’ Jesper Bratt Records 300th NHL Assist

New Jersey Devils hockey returned to the Prudential Center on Thursday night, with a home opener matchup against the Florida Panthers. The result was a 3-1 victory for the Devils, but the occasion also marked an important milestone for one of their star forwards.

On the game-tying goal, Jesper Bratt recorded the 300th NHL assist of his career. Bratt set up Jack Hughes on the power play at the beginning of the second period, beating goaltender Daniil Tarasov. This marked Bratt’s fifth point of the season.

So far for 2025-26, Bratt has amassed two goals and three assists in four games, including one shorthanded goal and two points on the man advantage. His point production has been off to a great start this season, and his offense will be an important factor as the Devils seek to remain Stanley Cup contenders.

Since being drafted by the Devils 162nd overall in 2016, Bratt has proven himself as a crucial piece of the Devils’ franchise. He is also the team’s longest tenured player, alongside their captain, Nico Hischier.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For the last four seasons, Bratt has crossed the 70-point threshold, so expectations are sky-high as the season continues. His playmaking abilities, speed, and skills on both the power play and the penalty kill make him an unstoppable force on the ice. After just a handful of games this season, Bratt remains the glue that holds the team together—an all-situations player who raises the bar game after game.

Bratt and the rest of the Devils will be back in action on Saturday afternoon, where they will face the Edmonton Oilers at home.