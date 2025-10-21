Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Devils – 10/21/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Status report

Noesen did not travel with the Devils and will miss his sixth straight game to start the season.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Nicholas Robertson — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)

Status report

Cowan, a rookie forward, will be a healthy scratch after playing four straight games; Jarnkrok, who was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, will replace him. … Domi, who had been centering the Maple Leafs’ third line, will move up to right wing on the first line.

