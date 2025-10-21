Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Devils – 10/21/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (4-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-1)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Status report
Noesen did not travel with the Devils and will miss his sixth straight game to start the season.
Latest for THW:
- Connor Brown’s Full-Circle Moment: Toronto Kid Faces Maple Leafs Tonight
- Devils’ Assistant Brad Shaw Making Immediate Positive Impact
- How the Devils Are Thriving Despite Key Injuries
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Nicholas Robertson — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body)
Status report
Cowan, a rookie forward, will be a healthy scratch after playing four straight games; Jarnkrok, who was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, will replace him. … Domi, who had been centering the Maple Leafs’ third line, will move up to right wing on the first line.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Lose Winger, Maple Leafs Locker Room Issues & More NHL Rumors
- Connor Brown’s Full-Circle Moment: Toronto Kid Faces Maple Leafs Tonight
- Maple Leafs Need to Play the Way Berube Promised