How the Devils Are Thriving Despite Key Injuries

The New Jersey Devils are only a few weeks into the 2025-26 NHL season, but the injury bug has already made its presence felt. From key defensemen to depth forwards, and even their starting goaltender, the Devils’ roster has taken a noticeable hit. While every team faces adversity during an 82-game grind, the timing and concentration of these injuries raise real questions about how the Devils will navigate the early stretch of their season.

Blue Line Depth Tested Early

Perhaps the biggest blow to New Jersey’s defense is the long-term loss of Johnathan Kovacevic, who underwent knee surgery over the summer and isn’t expected to return until January 2026. The right-shot defenseman quickly proved to be a steady presence in his first season with the Devils, bringing balance and composure to the blue line. After tallying 99 blocked shots and 102 hits last season, his absence leaves a noticeable void the remaining defenders will need to fill.

In addition to Kovacevic’s absence. Seamus Casey was also placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The promising rookie was expected to serve as a dependable extra defensman, taking some of the weight off of Simon Nemec who has regularly slotted into the lineup. Players like Nemec have already been heavily leaned on, which could accelerate his development, but also increase the risk of fatigue or mistakes under pressure.

The injuries to Kovacevic and Casey have stretched New Jersey’s defensive depth thin. While the blue line has done an exceptional job limiting opponents — especially on the penalty kill — the Devils will need to be cautious about overextending their defensemen to avoid further injuries in the coming weeks.

Forward Group Strain

The Devils’ forward corps has taken its own share of hits this season. Veteran winger Evgenii Dadonov is expected to miss some time after suffering a hand injury during the home opener on Oct. 9. Before the setback, Dadonov had been skating on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, providing an experienced presence and early chemistry. His absence not only limits New Jersey’s offensive options but also forces adjustments throughout the lineup — including Ondrej Palat moving up to reclaim his familiar spot on the top line.

Meanwhile, Zack MacEwen remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. The gritty forward brought toughness and energy to the bottom six, and his absence leaves a noticeable void in the team’s physical game. Marc McLaughlin has also been out since training camp with an undisclosed injury, further thinning the Devils’ depth at forward.

Another name missing from the lineup is Stefan Noesen, who has yet to play a game this season. However, there’s encouraging news on that front — after practice on Monday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Noesen is “very close” to returning and could make his season debut against the Minnesota Wild during the second half of New Jersey’s back-to-back set.

Stefan Noesen, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The cumulative effect of these injuries has been significant, leaving New Jersey’s bottom-six forward group pieced together with call-ups and role players. Yet amid the adversity, one of the brightest developments has been how seamlessly the next men up have stepped into their roles. Instead of folding under the pressure of a depleted roster, the Devils have leaned on their organizational depth — and it’s paying off. The collective effort from players stepping into expanded roles has not only kept the team afloat but helped extend their winning momentum during a challenging stretch.

Goaltending Uncertainty

The most recent and most concerning injury involves goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who suffered a lower-body injury during the Oct. 13 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Devils have not disclosed an exact timeline, but he will likely miss several weeks. The crease is now controlled by Jake Allen and Nico Daws, a tandem that is familiar with this situation.

Last season, the Devils relied on Allen and Daws under similar circumstances, and while the duo held their own, the team struggled to maintain consistency during that time period. If Markstrom’s injury lingers, the Devils’ defensive structure and overall confidence could be tested once again. Even a short-term absence forces the team to tighten up defensively and minimize costly turnovers, especially with their blue line already weakened.

Although there was initial concern surrounding Markstrom’s injury, Allen has stepped up in a big way. The veteran netminder has delivered back-to-back wins against both the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, posting an impressive .927 save percentage over that span. Allen has been a steady, confident presence in goal, keeping the Devils competitive through key stretches and silencing any doubts about the team’s goaltending depth.

Going forward, Nico Daws is expected to make his season debut in the second half of the team’s back-to-back against the Minnesota Wild, while Allen will get the start against the Toronto Maple Leafs the night before.

Looking Ahead

The sheer volume of injuries — spanning every position group — creates a ripple effect throughout the lineup. Defensive pairings are shuffled nightly, special teams units are reworked, and forward chemistry becomes harder to maintain. The strain isn’t just physical; it’s mental. Players are asked to play bigger roles, log more minutes, and perform under added pressure.

Despite the challenges, there’s a potential silver lining: opportunity. Injuries open the door for younger players to prove themselves. Nemec, Gritsyuk and forward depth options from the Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets, now have a chance to showcase their value.

Yet, through all this adversity, the Devils are finding ways to win. New Jersey has recorded four straight wins, a feat they haven’t been able to accomplish since 2023, showing their resolve and team-first mentality. Even with a depleted lineup, players are buying into the system, getting timely contributions from up and down the roster, and proving that their identity runs deeper than individual talent.

That resilience might be the best news of all. The Devils have been tested early, but rather than crumble, they’ve responded with grit and determination. If this group can keep that mindset until the lineup is back to full strength, New Jersey won’t just survive the storm—they’ll come back stronger than ever.







