3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 4-2 Loss to the Canadiens

After an abysmal three-game start to the 2025-26 season, the Buffalo Sabres suddenly have life. Lighting up the Ottawa Senators for eight goals and shutting out the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions will have that effect. But it’s just two games; the Sabres needed badly to continue that momentum.

Though they kept the game close until late, the Sabres couldn’t continue their winning streak against the Montreal Canadiens. A good effort it may have been, the Sabres still fell short, losing 4-2 in Montreal.

Stars Lacking Power

At first glance, both Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson have four points in six games. That’s not all too bad, especially given the forgettable first three games the Sabres had. But when you notice that the duo has combined for just two goals in that same span, things become concerning.

Oct 9, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) looks to make a pass as Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Offense was already a major concern for the Sabre coming into this season. Despite being on the hot seat, general manager Kevyn Adams didn’t do anything to address the offense that left town in the J.J. Peterka trade. He simply felt that the Sabres could grow internally to make up for it.

While some players have stepped forward, the understanding is that Tuch and Thompson would continue to produce at their usual rates. Though it is just six games into the season, a lack of confidence that things will turn around is only natural given this franchise’s history. If the Sabres want to win more consistently, they need more out of their two star forwards.

Benson Undergoing a Breakout

On the positive side of the equation, all the talk of a breakout from Zach Benson this season looks absolutely correct. Though he missed the first three games of the season after taking a puck to the face, he has returned and promptly registered a point in each of his first three games.

With six assists, Benson is only the third Sabre to register six assists through his first three games (Jack Eichel and Thomas Vanek being the others). Benson drives the play in a way that no other Sabre does, bringing a tenacity that the team desperately needs.

While it would be nice to see him score a few more goals, it is hard to complain about his playmaking ability. He and linemate Jiri Kulich compliment one another, both playing with a fierceness that isn’t apparent in other parts of the lineup. Benson’s development will be critical not only for himself but for the Sabres, as a whole.

Net-Front Defense is Still a Problem

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Sabres’ net-front defense was awful. Lapses in front of Alex Lyon led directly to goals by Oliver Kapanen and Juraj Slafkovsky, the latter giving the Canadiens a 2-1 lead early in the third period.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon looks to make a save on Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Though it may feel like beating a dead horse at this point, Owen Power continues to look aimless and weak in front of the net. Though physicality has never been his forte, it is no excuse for the consistent breakdowns in front of his own goal.

Perhaps this is something that will improve when Michael Kesselring returns to the lineup. But for now, it feels like a Sabres tradition. It also doesn’t help when Mattias Samuelsson – target of rightful criticism – falls down while attempting to do something on the Slakfovsky goal.

Not in the Same Class

Grizzled Sabres fans knew that the past two games were nothing more than a brief explosion of competence. Though the Sabres didn’t lay an egg in Montreal, we are far past the point of moral victories when a 15th season without playoff hockey appears to be on the horizon.

The test will be whether the Sabres can get back on track at home against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Another loss will only solidify the notion that the Sabres are still the same inconsistent group they have always been.