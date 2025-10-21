Oilers Lose Winger, Maple Leafs Locker Room Issues & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are losing a forward for a few weeks after a weird injury in a game versus the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, are there issues in the locker room for the Toronto Maple Leafs, or was the brief friction between Anthony Stolarz and William Nylander a good thing? Finally, is Mika Zibanejad frustrated with the way things are going in New York?

Oilers Lose Kasperi Kapanen for Several Weeks

The Edmonton Oilers face a lineup setback as Kasperi Kapanen is expected to miss time following a left knee injury sustained against the Detroit Red Wings. Kapanen collided hard with the boards after a missed hit, leaving the game immediately. Kapanen was limping with a brace, while radio host Bob Stauffer confirmed he’ll be out for a while.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman wrote, “Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Kasperi Kapanen will be out several weeks. The severity of the injury isn’t exactly surprising based on Knoblauch’s tone after Sunday’s game and how Kapanen looked afterward.”

The loss comes at a challenging time for a team criticized for lacking physicality, as Kapanen was one of the few aggressive forwards. The one thing this injury does is give the Oilers a bit more time to make a decision, demoting a forward, as Kapanen will likely go on IR.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) celebrates after he scores an empty net goal to seal the Oilers victory over the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Adam Henrique will play his 1000th NHL game Tuesday in Ottawa, and Jake Walman will return to the lineup for the Oilers.

Stolarz-Nylander Exchange Sparks Locker Room Rumors

After Toronto’s overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken, goaltender Anthony Stolarz publicly called out the Maple Leafs for their lack of defensive pushback, particularly after being barreled over during the game. Many assumed Stolarz was pointing fingers at William Nylander, prompting a private conversation between the two.

Stolarz confirmed, “I pulled Willy aside… we’re a family in here and we’re looking to push each other and get to our ultimate goal.” Nylander also commented, saying, “It’s all good… he talked to me after and it’s all good. It’s been no issue since.”

Maple Leafs stars and staff, including Auston Matthews and coach Craig Berube, noted that the open dialogue strengthened the locker room rather than creating conflict. Stolarz’s fiery remarks were intended as a wake-up call for the team, not a sign that there might be issues between teammates.

In other Maple Leafs news, head coach Craig Berube confirmed he was scratching Easton Cowan tonight vs. the New Jersey Devils. The coach noted, “He needs a reset, get a game to watch. It’s always good for young guys to watch a game at some point. But Cowan’s in a good spot.”

Zibanejad Frustated With Rangers

Mika Zibanejad seemed to lose his cool a bit when asked by a reporter about how many chances he and the Rangers can get before “getting chances” just becomes an excuse for bad play. He responded: