Oilers Have a Decision to Make With Mattias Janmark’s Return Looming

As the Edmonton Oilers stumble out of the gate to start the season, they are searching for the lineup that looks right on the ice. Some of their missing pieces getting healthier in the coming days and weeks will help with getting things on track and shaping this team for the long-term. Among those players is Mattias Janmark, who is likely to return to action soon. The question with someone like Janmark, however, is where do you slot him in with so many forwards available?

Related: 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-2 Loss to Red Wings

Janmark was expected to return this past weekend on the team’s road trip. Despite his season debut now being pushed back, a decision for the coaching staff still looms. With a few young guns pushing for a permanent spot and the signings of guys like Jack Roslovic and David Tomasek, space is limited in the forward group for a veteran like Janmark. The Oilers have a couple options with him when he comes back.

Which Oiler Comes Out for Janmark?

If the Oilers insert Janmark into the lineup immediately upon being healthy, there will need to be a corresponding move made. There are a couple of players who are struggling a bit to start the season who are candidates to come out in favour of Janmark. Matt Savoie is the first player who should be in this conversation. Hopes are obviously still very high for the young forward the team acquired last offseason, but it has been a slow start to the season for him. He has been elevated in the lineup on multiple occasions; however, he has yet to produce. There’s no doubt we will see him shine, and maybe a reset is all that’s needed for Savoie early on.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Savoie likely won’t come out right now as they want to give him a long leash in his first official season, so there are other options. Curtis Lazar is a player that isn’t necessarily struggling; he’s just simply an option. He’s the kind of hardworking veteran you can pull in and out at any time, and he just stays ready. He’s not the big star on the ice, but you know what you’re getting from him, and he’s flexible. So taking him out for Janmark is an easy way to do it.

Another route to take here would be to scratch or even send down forward Isaac Howard. He has shown flashes of potential and had a solid preseason, but as expected, it is taking him a bit to adjust to the professional level. Ramping him up with some American Hockey League (AHL) play could be the way to go, and it gives Edmonton a chance to see another option in Janmark. It should be noted that if the Oilers have to send someone down when they activate Janmark, Howard is more than likely the top option anyways.

Trade Janmark for Assets

Another way to handle the tough veteran’s return is to get some return on his value. There are many teams out there who, although they may not know it yet, will need a forward like Janmark. As Oilers fans and players have come to know, he is as hardworking as they come and seems to become more clutch as the season goes on. He is a great depth piece to have come playoff time, and if Edmonton can’t find room for him, another team should definitely consider doing so.

Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Janmark’s goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A trade shouldn’t be much of a problem, contract and money-wise, either. Janmark carries a modest cap hit of $1.45 million and has a modified no-trade clause which includes 10 teams. He is also waivers eligible, which is a last resort option for the Oilers and, in turn, could be attractive for trade partners.

What I think the Oilers will likely do is a hybrid of the two options in this situation. They will likely activate Janmark in the near future and allow him to get back to playing regularly in the lineup. Management can then determine whether he is a piece they will need down the road, or they will evaluate his value and take a look at where his next destination could be.

Whether Janmark is shipped off or he reassumes his spot in the bottom-six, it means good things for the Oilers. It signals that this forward group has a lot of talent. Once things start to click for this team, their depth looks to be some of the best in the league and will only become more dangerous.