5 Key Stats That Define the Golden Knights’ 2025-26 Thus Far

The Vegas Golden Knights have kicked off the 2025-26 season with a six-game point streak (4-0-2). They are now just one of four NHL teams that have yet to lose in regulation. It has been a season of highs and lows for the team, particularly if we look up the statistics. The sample size is still small, but we are seeing trends develop. The Golden Knights’ season will change depending on how well they can sustain their excellence, as well as how they can adjust to some weaknesses.

We look at five key metrics using Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference to underline the Golden Knights’ 2025-26 to date (Monday night before the Carolina Hurricanes game).

The 5 Most Relevant Stats for the Golden Knights’ Current Season

1. Power Play Percentage: 37.5% (2nd in NHL)

The Golden Knights’ power-play unit has emerged as a standout strength, posting one of the league’s most efficient rates. This is what we expect from a team that already finished last season as a top-three unit here. Trading for Mitch Marner has bolstered the team’s man-advantage efficiency. Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are both also leading the league in scoring, as a result. Such elite production on the man-advantage gives the squad a critical edge, especially when the team has consistently drawn more penalties than their opponents.

2. Penalty Kill Percentage: 66.7% (30th)

Contrasting their power-play success, the Golden Knights have struggled on the penalty kill. This exposes a major weakness and underscores a drop in performance when playing with a man short. Just like last season (75.7%), the team has yet to fully address its Achilles heel. The team traded for Colton Sissons and is bringing in Carter Hart in goal. But the Golden Knights continue to struggle short-handed; they may have to continue making adjustments or looking for more help.

Oct 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during a shoot-out at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

3. Goal Saved Above Average at 5-on-5: -2.7

A negative figure in goals saved above average (GSAA) at 5-on-5 indicates that the team’s goaltending and defensive performance leaves much to be desired. You do not need a Vezina-caliber goaltender to win the Stanley Cup as Adin Hill proved in 2023. But the stat is one of many that expose why the team needed to bring in Hart, and why its championship ceiling may be lower than others’.

4. High Danger Save Percentage at 5-on-5: 70.8% (31st)

This stat gauges how effectively a team prevents goals from the most threatening scoring chances. The Golden Knights’ mark, which is the second-worst right now, is telling. It is not just a knock on the goaltending, but also on the team’s defensive structure. Such a low mark suggests that internally the team must improve its defensive coverage, shot suppression and goaltending under pressure if it wants to maintain sustained success.

5. Winning Percentage of Opponents: 25% (5-16-4) (Strength of Schedule Rating #32)

Another noteworthy angle: the Golden Knights’ opponents have the lowest cumulative winning percentage, giving them the league’s lightest strength of schedule (32nd) in one measurement. This is not a knock on the team, but it also shows why we have to take their current metrics with a grain of salt. The Calgary Flames, who the Golden Knights beat twice, have looked like the worst team in the NHL.

In other words, while the offensive numbers appear elite, they may be bolstered by less challenging opposition. This heightens risk once the competition stiffens, and also makes it more urgent for the team to fix their PK and goaltending shortcomings.