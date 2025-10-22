Walman’s Overtime Winner Lifts Oilers to 3-2 Victory Over Senators

The Ottawa Senators (2-4-1) hosted the Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1) on Tuesday night (Oct. 21) from the nation’s capital. Both teams entered this game scuffling of late, with the Oilers losing three straight games, while the Senators have dropped four of their last five games. This game went to the road team as they snapped their skid with the 3-2 overtime victory. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Oilers opened the scoring on the power play with 3:29 remaining in the first period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found Connor McDavid from behind the net, and the captain ripped the one-timer over the left shoulder of goaltender Linus Ullmark for his first goal of the season. The Oilers took that 1-0 lead into the dressing room with the shots tied at six.

Less than one minute into the second period, Isaac Howard scored his first NHL goal. McDavid forced a turnover, and Leon Draisaitl found Howard in the slot, and he ripped a one-timer through the five-hole to extend Edmonton’s lead. Then, five minutes later, goaltender Stuart Skinner robbed David Perron on a 2-on-0 down low with a sprawling save to maintain their two-goal lead. The visitors took that 2-0 lead into the second intermission, with Ottawa having an 11-6 shot advantage in the period and 17-12 overall.

Oct 21, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Isaac Howard (53) celebrates a goal with teammates in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images

The Senators made it a 2–1 game 13 seconds into the third period on a power play that carried over from the end of the second frame. Ottawa won a board battle, and Dylan Cozens walked in and sniped a shot blocker side. Then, 1:49 into the period, Ottawa tied the game at two. Thomas Chabot’s point shot found the back of the net through traffic in front. As a result, this game headed to overtime, with Edmonton holding a slim 21-20 shot advantage, including 9-3 in the third period.

In extra time, Jake Walman won the game for the Oilers on the power play. Off a clean faceoff win, he stepped into a slap shot and hammered the puck upstairs to secure the victory. Skinner stopped 18 of 20 shots for a .900 save percentage (SV%) in the win, while Ullmark stopped 22 of 25 shots for an .880 SV% in defeat.

The Senators conclude their four-game homestand on Thursday (Oct. 23) against the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, the Oilers return home for a quick one-game stop against the Montreal Canadiens the same day. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.

