Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev Injured in Game Against Devils

Toronto Maple Leafs‘ defensemen Chris Tanev was injured in the game tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The injury happened early in the second period, in an awkward collision that had him on the ice holding his head.

The play came off a shot from the Devils, and when Tanev went to the net to box out, he and Dawson Mercer’s heads collided and he went down immediately. He missed the entire second period and at the start of the third was ruled out for the rest of the game with an upper-body.

After the game, head coach Craig Berube was asked about Tanev and he said “He’ will probably miss time.”

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

If he were to miss time, then Philippe Myers will likely draw into the lineup for the time being. He played well last season on a pairing with Morgan Rielly. With Tanev out, we could also see the pairing of Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit again, which has been good in the past. This will most likely be taking a day at a time, until they know for sure what is wrong and how long he is out. Regardless, this could be a huge loss to the Maple Leafs’ blue line, if he is out long-term.