Sharks Land Mattias Janmark in Suggested Trade With Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers could be forced to make a trade considering they may need to free up cap space and room on their roster when forward Zach Hyman returns from an injury. There is always a chance they risk losing a player to waivers, but it would be smarter for them to try and trade someone so they can at least get an asset back.

One player who could be the odd man out is forward Mattias Janmark, who is currently dealing with an injury and is sitting out while he gets ready to return to action, but the reality is, he may not have a spot in the Oilers’ lineup when he returns, considering how deep their lineup already is. Teams looking for some improvement in their bottom-six forward group could have interest in him, and one team that makes sense as a fit is the San Jose Sharks.

Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after Janmark’s goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Let’s keep in mind that Janmark has a 10-team no-trade list and could have the rebuilding Sharks on that list, however, it could be enticing for him to join a team where he can prove himself as a strong contributor at both ends of the ice, and become a tradeable asset at the 2026 Trade Deadline for interested contenders.

While his analytics haven’t looked strong in the past, he has proven to be a valuable two-way forward in a fourth-line role.

Mattias Janmark, signed 1x$1.3M by EDM, is a defensive bottom six forward. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/LnwubGCyGq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2022

Janmark’s affordable $1.45 million cap hit could bring in interest from other teams looking to fill out their forward depth. His playoff experience also makes him someone that contending teams would be willing to pay for. In 113 career playoff games, the 32-year-old has scored 15 goals and has added 22 assists for 37 points, which comes out to a 0.33 points-per-game average.

What Would a Trade Look Like?

The Sharks have enough cap space to take on Janmark’s full contract, and they also have a ton of draft capital they can use to make a move for him. Realistically, if the Oilers need to dump him, they wouldn’t ask for much, and they could likely get a 2026 sixth-round pick in return, with no retention involved.

This gives the Oilers some extra flexibility and frees up some room for them to bring everyone back, while they get back a late draft pick. The Sharks add a depth forward which creates some internal competition for their young guys, and adding a veteran like Janmark gives the coaching staff someone they can trust and have the young guys lean on, while keeping them driven and with the right mindset as they continue a tough rebuild.

The Oilers don’t have to trade Janmark and could keep him around, but he seems to be the odd man out when looking at their depth chart. They could also consider moving Ty Emberson or Adam Henrique, but it will depend on how much flexibility they will need and how their injury issues continue to play out.

The other issue is whether or not Henrique would be willing to waive his trade protection to go somewhere else, which may force the Oilers’ hand in who they can move out.

At the end of the day, the Oilers making a trade seems inevitable. Whether it’s going to be Janmark or not remains to be seen, but if he becomes available at any point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Sharks among interested teams.

