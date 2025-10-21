Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Capitals – 10/21/25

by

The Seattle Kraken take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (3-1-2) AT CAPITALS (4-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak
Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord

Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ben Meyers

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Ville Ottavainen to the AHL. … McCann, a forward, is day to day. … Montour could miss his third straight game; the defenseman took a leave of absence to attend to a family matter.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Dubois, a center, skated in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday; coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois could return this weekend. … Sourdif is moving to center, and Frank will make his season debut. Milano, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner