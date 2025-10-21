Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Capitals – 10/21/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (3-1-2) AT CAPITALS (4-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, MNMT, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Ben Meyers

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken did not hold a morning skate following a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Seattle recalled Meyers, a forward, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and reassigned defenseman Ville Ottavainen to the AHL. … McCann, a forward, is day to day. … Montour could miss his third straight game; the defenseman took a leave of absence to attend to a family matter.

Latest for THW:

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre — Justin Sourdif — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Dubois, a center, skated in a non-contact jersey on Tuesday; coach Spencer Carbery said Dubois could return this weekend. … Sourdif is moving to center, and Frank will make his season debut. Milano, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest for THW: