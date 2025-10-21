3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 5-2 Loss to the Flyers

On Oct. 20, the Seattle Kraken headed back stateside to take on the Philadelphia Flyers. This was the fourth game of their six-game road trip. Both teams were coming off the high of a win in their previous games on Oct. 18, so both were hoping to keep their victory streak alive. Although the Kraken scored first, the whole game afterwards was in the Flyers’ favor. They played the better game and were rewarded with a 5-2 victory for their performance.

Catton Earned His First Point

With several injuries on the team, Berkly Catton earned his first NHL game against the Flyers. He played left wing on the first line alongside Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers. On just his second shift, Catton already made an impact.

Berkly Catton, Seattle Kraken (Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

Early into the first period, Beniers sent the puck around the boards for Catton. He picked up the loose puck and passed it to Cale Fleury near the blue line. He took a shot, but Eberle was in front to redirect it into the net for the first goal of the game.

Beniers, Ville Ottavainen, and Jani Nyman all recorded a point in their first game, just like Catton. Tye Kartye also notched a point in his first game, but his was a playoff game. Regardless, five Kraken rookies have all recorded a point in their first NHL game. The class of Kraken rookies has been stellar in each of their first games, and Catton is now amongst this exclusive group.

Grubauer Should Have Started

Unfortunately, the Kraken started Joey Daccord when they should have started Philipp Grubauer. Most people will remember his performance in the season prior, but so far this season, he has played just two games. The first resulted in an overtime loss, and now he finished out the game in Philly, playing the last period for Daccord.

Daccord made some simple mistakes but also allowed some easy goals. The Flyers’ first goal was a complete mistake on Daccord’s part as he exited the crease to clear the puck from behind the net around the boards. The Flyers intercepted it, and while he scrambled to get in position to block a shot, Daccord left a wide-open net for Owen Tippet to score. This was just the first of five goals Philadelphia would go on to score. In two periods, the Flyers took 21 shots, and all five goals were scored amongst them. Daccord made 16 saves, but it wasn’t enough; the Kraken could not come back.

The Kraken are falling into the same trap they did last season, consistently playing Daccord. Seattle has played six games so far, and Daccord has played in five of them. They are currently carrying three goaltenders on their roster. Matt Murray hasn’t even played in his first game with Seattle yet; he has either been a healthy scratch or the backup. Daccord needs rest, and he can’t get any if he is playing in almost every game.

This Was Seattle’s First Regulation Loss

At the end of the day, this game resulted in a loss for Seattle, but fans should not be quick to freak out. This was Seattle’s sixth game of the season, but only their first regulation loss. The Kraken lost two other games, on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, but both were in overtime. They at least picked up a point in both of these games to go towards a playoff push. It is so early in the season, but every point counts. After the Kraken lost their four previous home openers, they finally won to open their fifth season against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9. That right there was a clear indication that Seattle is on a stronger path this season.

Sure, no one wants to see their team lose, but Kraken fans should look at the success the team is having right now before they panic.

Kraken Play Capitals Tonight

The Kraken can’t sit on this loss for too long; they play their first back-to-back game of the season tonight against the Washington Capitals. They lost all games that were played in the second half of a back-to-back last season. Let’s see if they can break that streak in the battle of Washington.