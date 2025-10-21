Kraken Gameday Preview: Battle of Washington in D.C. vs. the Capitals

The Seattle Kraken will take on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night after being handed their first regulation loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Oct. 20. Their record now sits at 3-1-2.

Tonight’s game is the last of the Capitals’ four-game homestand. They won the first two, defeating the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning, but lost Sunday’s contest against the Vancouver Canucks.

Kraken Storylines

This morning, the Kraken announced that they have sent Ville Ottavainen back to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and they called up forward Ben Meyers. In three games with the Firebirds, Meyers has two goals.

There is still no word on Jared McCann’s status, who is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. If he remains sidelined, Berkly Catton will likely keep his spot on the top line. He earned his first NHL start against the Flyers last night, playing 19 shifts in 13:49 of ice time. Catton made his NHL debut playing left wing on the top line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers, and his parents made the trip from Saskatoon to Philadelphia to watch him play.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The player to watch against the Capitals is Jordan Eberle. He is on a three-game point streak, with two assists and a goal in his last three games. He is tied with Chandler Stephenson and Vince Dunn for the team lead with five points. However, Stephenson and Dunn have two goals each, while Eberle has one.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 3-1-2

Top Scorers:

Chandler Stephenson – 2 goals (G), 3 assists (A), 5 points (P) Vince Dunn – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Jordan Eberle – 1 G, 4 A, 5 P Jared McCann – 3 G, 1 A, 4 P Shane Wright – 2 G, 2 A, 4 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 3-1-1, 3.09 goals-against average (GAA), .890 SV% Philipp Grubauer – 0-0-1, 2.12 GAA, .897 SV%

Washington Capitals

Season Record: 4-2-0

Top Scorers:

Tom Wilson – 3 G, 6 A, 9 P Dylan Strome – 2 G, 6 A, 8 P Aliaksei Protas – 4 G, 2 A, 6 P Jakob Chychrun – 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Alex Ovechkin – 1 G, 3 A, 4 P

Goalie Stats:

Logan Thompson – 3-1-0, 1.75 GAA, .922 SV% Charlie Lindgren – 1-1-0, 2.04 GAA, .932 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Berkly Catton — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye — John Hayden — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Josh Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Brandon Montour, Ben Meyers, Matt Murray

Injured: Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko, Max McCormick, Ryker Evans, Lleyton Roed

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Connor McMichael — Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jacob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Next Up for Seattle

The Kraken will head back west for the last stop of their six-game road trip when they face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Oct. 23.