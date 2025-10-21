Devils Gameday Preview: Battle of the East in Toronto Vs. the Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. With a record of 4-1-0, the Devils are on their first four-game win streak since Jan. 2023 – over one thousand days.

This game is the last of the Maple Leafs’ five-game homestead. Most recently, they lost in overtime to the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, on Saturday. Toronto’s record now sits at 3-2-1.

Devils Storylines

According to Devils reporter Amanda Stein, Stefan Noesen will not play tonight, but there is a chance he will play against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back. Noesen was a huge addition to the top six last season, recording 41 points in 78 games – his highest point total to date. While Dawson Mercer has done a great job filling in for Noesen, recording five points in five games, he is needed in the bottom six.

Jake Allen is set to start in net against the Maple Leafs. This is his third start since Jacob Markstrom was injured against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 13. Allen has since led the Devils to consecutive victories against the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Nico Daws will likely get the start against the Wild tomorrow.

New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Jesper Bratt. He has at least one point in all five games the Devils have played this season, including a goal and an assist against the Oilers on Oct. 18. Jack Hughes has six points, including three goals, but Bratt is on a five-game point streak.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 4-1-0

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 3 goals (G), 4 assists (A), 7 points (P) Jack Hughes – 3 G, 3 A, 6 P Nico Hischier – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P Timo Meier – 3 G, 2 A, 5 P Dawson Mercer – 3 G, 2 A, 5 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 2-0-0, 1.88 goals-against average (GAA), .934 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 2-1-0, 3.89 GAA, .845 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 3-2-1

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 2 G, 9 A, 11 P Matthew Knies – 2 G, 6 A, 8 P John Tavares – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P Auston Matthews – 4 G, 2 A, 6 P Morgan Rielly – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 2-2-1, 2.79 GAA, .897 SV% Cayden Primeau – 1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 SV%

Team Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jacob Markstrom, Stefan Noesen, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic, Marc McLaughlin, Seamus Casey, Juho Lammikko,

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Nicholas Robertson — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe — Christopher Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais

Injured: Scott Laughton, Marshall Rifai, Joseph Woll

Next Up for New Jersey

After tonight’s contest, the Devils head back home for three games, starting with the Wild tomorrow night – their first back-to-back games of the season.