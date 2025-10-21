Devils Gameday Preview: Battle of the East in Toronto Vs. the Maple Leafs

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night. With a record of 4-1-0, the Devils are on their first four-game win streak since Jan. 2023 – over one thousand days.
This game is the last of the Maple Leafs’ five-game homestead. Most recently, they lost in overtime to the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, on Saturday. Toronto’s record now sits at 3-2-1.
Devils Storylines
According to Devils reporter Amanda Stein, Stefan Noesen will not play tonight, but there is a chance he will play against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back. Noesen was a huge addition to the top six last season, recording 41 points in 78 games – his highest point total to date. While Dawson Mercer has done a great job filling in for Noesen, recording five points in five games, he is needed in the bottom six.
Jake Allen is set to start in net against the Maple Leafs. This is his third start since Jacob Markstrom was injured against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 13. Allen has since led the Devils to consecutive victories against the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Nico Daws will likely get the start against the Wild tomorrow.
The player to watch in this game is Jesper Bratt. He has at least one point in all five games the Devils have played this season, including a goal and an assist against the Oilers on Oct. 18. Jack Hughes has six points, including three goals, but Bratt is on a five-game point streak.
Team Stats
New Jersey Devils
Season Record: 4-1-0
Top Scorers:
- Jesper Bratt – 3 goals (G), 4 assists (A), 7 points (P)
- Jack Hughes – 3 G, 3 A, 6 P
- Nico Hischier – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
- Timo Meier – 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
- Dawson Mercer – 3 G, 2 A, 5 P
Goalie Stats:
- Jake Allen – 2-0-0, 1.88 goals-against average (GAA), .934 save percentage (SV%)
- Jacob Markstrom – 2-1-0, 3.89 GAA, .845 SV%
Toronto Maple Leafs
Season Record: 3-2-1
Top Scorers:
- William Nylander – 2 G, 9 A, 11 P
- Matthew Knies – 2 G, 6 A, 8 P
- John Tavares – 3 G, 4 A, 7 P
- Auston Matthews – 4 G, 2 A, 6 P
- Morgan Rielly – 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
Goalie Stats:
- Anthony Stolarz – 2-2-1, 2.79 GAA, .897 SV%
- Cayden Primeau – 1-0-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 SV%
Team Lineups
(Subject to change before puck drop)
As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.
New Jersey Devils
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jacob Markstrom, Stefan Noesen, Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Johnathan Kovacevic, Marc McLaughlin, Seamus Casey, Juho Lammikko,
Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Nicholas Robertson — Steven Lorentz — Calle Jarnkrok
Jake McCabe — Christopher Tanev
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Easton Cowan, Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais
Injured: Scott Laughton, Marshall Rifai, Joseph Woll
Next Up for New Jersey
After tonight’s contest, the Devils head back home for three games, starting with the Wild tomorrow night – their first back-to-back games of the season.