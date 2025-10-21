Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Penguins – 10/21/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (4-2-0) at PENGUINS (4-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Nils Aman — Joseph LaBate
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — P.O. Joseph
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tom Willander, Brock Boeser
Injured: Filip Chytil (undisclosed), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed)
Status report
Chytil and Lekkerimaki, each a forward, returned to Vancouver on Monday for further evaluation after being injured in a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. … Blueger is doubtful; the forward was injured late against Washington. … Boeser, a forward, could miss a second straight game because of personal reasons. … Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Canucks News & Rumours: Myers, Fast Start, Gritty Finish & Injuries
- NHL Morning Recap – October 20, 2025
- Canucks Survive Capitals’ Late Rally in 4-3 Victory
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
Silovs starting in goal is the only expected change for the Penguins from a 3-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- Penguins Return Home Looking to Stay Hot Against the Canucks
- Penguins 3 Up/3 Down: Youth is Shining, Power Play Yet to Get Rolling & More
- NHL Morning Recap – October 19, 2025