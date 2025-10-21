Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Penguins – 10/21/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (4-2-0) at PENGUINS (4-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O’Connor — Nils Aman — Joseph LaBate

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — P.O. Joseph

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tom Willander, Brock Boeser

Injured: Filip Chytil (undisclosed), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed)

Status report

Chytil and Lekkerimaki, each a forward, returned to Vancouver on Monday for further evaluation after being injured in a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. … Blueger is doubtful; the forward was injured late against Washington. … Boeser, a forward, could miss a second straight game because of personal reasons. … Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Silovs starting in goal is the only expected change for the Penguins from a 3-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Latest for THW: