Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Atkinson, Alumni & More

Cam Atkinson came into the Columbus Blue Jackets’ organization when things were starting to approach their darkest times during the 2011-12 season. Who would have ever thought that a small, sixth-rounder in 2008 would eventually become one of this franchise’s greatest players to date?

That’s exactly what Atkinson did with his NHL career. He was an instrumental part of the Blue Jackets’ rise that saw them enjoy their most successful run in franchise history. Not only was he a great player on the ice as evidenced by six consecutive 20-goal seasons including seasons of 35 and 41 goals, he was an even greater presence off the ice.

Atkinson’s career was celebrated last Thursday at Nationwide Arena. That’s where we begin this week’s edition of News & Rumors.

Atkinson Retires as a Blue Jacket

The Blue Jackets signed Atkinson to a one-day contract so he could retire as a member of the team that originally drafted him in 2008. And yet, what made Atkinson so great was how he started his availability.

“Before we get started, I want to take a moment and say that we’re praying for the Foligno family right now,” Atkinson said. “Milana’s getting her surgery today. So we love you. We’re thinking of you. And we know you got this, our little Princess Warrior.”

Milana is the daughter of current Chicago Blackhawks captain and former Blue Jackets’ captain Nick Foligno. Foligno took a leave of absence to be with his family for the surgery. From all indications, the surgery went well.

If anyone ever wanted to understand who Atkinson was, his opening sentence said it all. Thursday was a day to celebrate him and his great Blue Jackets’ career. But before any words were said about that, he made it a priority to express his well wishes to one of his best friends and his daughter.

It was that kind of character that has left a lasting impression on everyone who has crossed paths with Atkinson. He didn’t let being small stop him from being great at hockey. Scoring over 40 goals at his size is no easy feat.

But then Atkinson eventually became one of the giants of the community. His tireless efforts especially involving the Columbus community and the military set an important example for others to follow.

Measuring greatness can be done in so many ways. But when current Blue Jackets’ leaders credit Atkinson for helping them become who they are today, that’s true greatness. The impact of those lessons being passed down will be felt for generations to come.

“I feel like being a guy that’s been here 10 years now, everything I do in the community I learned from guys like that,” Zach Werenski said of both Atkinson and Foligno.

Atkinson’s career became an inspiration to many. Because of the overwhelming obstacles he’s had to overcome, he’s given hope to many who face those same obstacles today.

“I want kids to have the best foundation to learn how to be professionals and just all-around good people,” Atkinson said. “I hope my story, one where nothing was handed to me, going in the sixth-round, third overall. Being constantly told no, I can never make it to this level. Breaking my leg and being told I would never be able to walk again. That I was too small especially. I hope I inspire kids of all ages. Use doubters and negativity as your fire and prove everyone wrong. You are special. No one else will believe that unless you do. I hope our team we had back in 2017-19 inspired young boys and girls to try playing hockey. I know we have some of the next great NHL players right here in Columbus and I hope they’d be part of their story one day.”

Cam Atkinson wants his story to be an inspiration when he’s remembered. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Atkinson said a lot of things during his 30-minute availability. But in the end, he’s the same player and person now that he was during the height of his Blue Jackets’ tenure. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blue Jackets of all time because of just how many people he impacted on and off the ice.

25th Anniversary Alumni

The Blue Jackets will host different alumni throughout the season as part of their 25th anniversary celebration. On Saturday, that first group included inaugural head coach Dave King, Kevin Dineen, Ron Tugnutt, Rusty Klesla and Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre.

King, Dineen, Tugnutt and Klesla spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon and reflected on their time with the Blue Jackets. All of them have fond memories looking back at their time.

“I just loved it, and I know the players enjoyed their time here too,” King said. “It’s a wonderful place to coach. It’s just a great city, and I can’t tell you how nice it is to be back. It’s terrific.”

“I always say it was meant to be where I was picked,” Klesla said. “I was talking to Don Waddell today, and I was supposed to be in Atlanta second overall, but it just played out that I was here. But it’s just meant to be. From the beginning, I could feel something special…It is good to be back. I saw lots of guys. It’s really good to see. Maybe I should be coming back more often.”

“The enjoyment of the weekend is to spend some time with the guys,” Dineen said. “It’s been a while. (Tugnutt) was our go-to guy at that time in net, and Rusty was an 18-year-old kid. I was twice his age, right? To watch him come in as a maturing young man and turn into a father now coaching his kids and those kinds of things, this is what the enjoyment is all about for me.”

“It’s amazing how fast we joined as a group,” Tugnutt said. “It seemed like everybody was excited to be here. Everyone was excited about the opportunity that they were going to be given. I felt that when I came in here, for the first time, I was going to be a leader, which new for me and exciting for me.”

Stay tuned throughout the season for more alumni appearances as part of the 25th anniversary season.

Side Dishes