Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Senators – 10/21/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (2-3-1) at SENATORS (2-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Connor McDavid — Leon Draisaitl

Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic

Trent Frederic — Noah Philp — Matt Savoie

Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed)

Status report

Walman will make his season debut after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. … Kapanen, a forward, will miss up to six weeks after he sustained an undisclosed injury during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his lines during the morning skate, promoting Draisaitl and Podkolzin to the first line, and Nugent-Hopkins and Mangiapane down to the second. Roslovic will take Kapanen’s spot on the second line.

Senators projected lineup

Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — David Perron

Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo



Linus Ullmark

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Spence was the extra defenseman during the morning skate, which indicates Matinpalo could play after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.

