Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Senators – 10/21/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (2-3-1) at SENATORS (2-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin — Connor McDavid — Leon Draisaitl
Andrew Mangiapane — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jack Roslovic
Trent Frederic — Noah Philp — Matt Savoie
Isaac Howard — Adam Henrique — David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Jake Walman
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed)
Status report
Walman will make his season debut after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. … Kapanen, a forward, will miss up to six weeks after he sustained an undisclosed injury during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his lines during the morning skate, promoting Draisaitl and Podkolzin to the first line, and Nugent-Hopkins and Mangiapane down to the second. Roslovic will take Kapanen’s spot on the second line.
Senators projected lineup
Tim Stutzle — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — David Perron
Olle Lycksell — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Spence was the extra defenseman during the morning skate, which indicates Matinpalo could play after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.
