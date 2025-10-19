Senators News & Rumours: Missed Chances, Call-Ups & Gut-Check Ahead

It was one of those nights at Canadian Tire Centre where the game felt within reach—until it wasn’t. The Ottawa Senators traded punches with the New York Islanders but couldn’t close it out, falling 5–4 on a late Anders Lee goal with just over a minute left.

For long stretches, Ottawa played well enough to win. The power play clicked, the big names showed up, and the effort wasn’t lacking. But the Islanders’ veteran poise—plus a bit of luck around the crease—proved the difference.

Item One: Stützle and Pinto Continue to Shine

Tim Stützle and Shane Pinto are quickly becoming the heartbeat of this offense. Stützle had a goal and an assist, his first multi-point night of the season, and seemed to carry the puck with a renewed sense of purpose. Pinto, meanwhile, stayed hot—burying his seventh of the season on one of his six shots. Through six games, Pinto has scored in five of them. That’s not a hot streak anymore; that’s consistent scoring.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What’s encouraging for Ottawa is how the pair complement each other. Stützle’s creativity opens lanes, and Pinto’s timing around the net has improved dramatically. Both are tracking toward breakout seasons, giving the Senators a reliable one-two punch down the middle that could define their forward group for years.

Item Two: The Senators’ Veterans Still Matter

David Perron might be 37, but he’s finding ways to stay relevant. His power-play goal late in the first period was a Perron moment—patient, accurate, and timely. That’s two goals in two games for him, both on the man advantage. His minutes have been limited, but his leadership shows up when the ice tightens.

Then there’s Thomas Chabot, who recorded two assists, helping fuel Ottawa’s early lead. After a slow start to the seasons, he’s now got three points in his last two games. If the Senators can get consistent production from their veterans while the young core drives the pace, they’ll have the balance every playoff contender needs.

Item Three: Goalie Ullmark Needs a Reset

Linus Ullmark’s stat line tells a story that’s hard to sugarcoat: 18 saves on 23 shots, and another late-game lead lost. His 3.99 goals-against average and .848 save percentage through five games suggest a goaltender still searching for rhythm. To be fair, Ottawa’s defensive coverage in front of him hasn’t been airtight. But at some point, your starter needs to steal one.

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

The Islanders’ winning goal—Lee’s second score of the game—wasn’t a highlight-reel shot. It was a battle that Ottawa lost. If there’s a theme early in this campaign, it’s that opponents are getting too many second looks. Whether that’s positioning, communication, or compete level, head coach Travis Green will be emphasizing it in practice this week.

Item Four: Bottom-Six Shuffle and Call-Ups

The Senators made a move in the crease on Sunday morning, recalling Mads Søgaard from the Belleville Senators and sending Leevi Meriläinen back down. Meriläinen’s lone start—a tough 8–4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres—showed he needs more seasoning. Søgaard, 23, hasn’t been lights-out in the American Hockey League (AHL; 0–1–1, 2.94 goals-against average, .864 save percentage), but he’ll slot in behind Ullmark for now. The message is clear: Ottawa wants steadier backup play.

Meanwhile, Arthur Kaliyev continues to search for his rhythm on the top line. He notched a power-play assist but logged just over 10 minutes of ice time, the lowest on the team. With Brady Tkachuk still sidelined for several weeks, Kaliyev has a window to prove he belongs. Expect Green to keep experimenting with line combinations during this homestand.

Item Five: Cozens Gives the Senators a Physical Edge

Dylan Cozens is quietly establishing a reputation as the team’s tone-setter. His second-period goal gave Ottawa a 4–3 lead, and his seven hits led both teams. He now has points in four straight games and has been one of the few consistent forecheckers driving play below the hashmarks.

Oct 15, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators center Dylan Cozens (24) skates to the net with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Cozens brings an energy Ottawa has often lacked in tight games. If the Senators are going to claw back from nights like this, it’ll come from players like him—ones who play angry but under control.

Item Six: Senators’ Injury & AHL Report

As noted, Tkachuk remains out with a thumb injury expected to sideline him for another six weeks. His absence is forcing the coaching staff to stretch the forward depth, giving players like Kaliyev and Dominik Kubalik extended looks in the top six. Down in Belleville, prospects like Tyler Boucher and Roby Järventie are off to strong starts, with both logging top-line minutes and power-play time.

The Senators’ goaltending rotation in Belleville will now feature Meriläinen as the starter, a move designed to rebuild confidence after his rough NHL outing.

What’s Next for the Senators?

Ottawa stays home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday—a game that will test their defensive structure against one of hockey’s most dangerous offenses.

This loss might sting, but it’s the kind of early-season lesson teams need to absorb. You can’t expect to outscore your problems forever. For the Senators, the challenge is clear: find a way to play hard for 60 minutes—and make sure the next late goal goes in at the other end.