Matthew Schaefer Is Already Proving to Be Islanders’ Defenseman of the Future in Rookie Season

Matthew Schaefer, the New York Islanders’ 18-year-old defenseman and first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has made an immediate impact in the early part of the 2025–26 season. Despite being one of the youngest players in the NHL, Schaefer has quickly established himself as a key contributor to the Islanders’ blue line. His poise, skating ability, and hockey IQ have allowed him to transition seamlessly from junior hockey to the professional level, giving the Islanders’ defense a fresh and dynamic look.

Rookie Debut and Early Stats

Schaefer made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2025, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, immediately turning heads. He recorded an assist on Jonathan Drouin’s first-period goal, becoming the youngest defenseman in league history to record a point in his first game, surpassing a record previously held by Sidney Crosby.

Related: Lee Nets 3 Points in Islanders’ 5-4 Win Over Senators

In his second game against the Washington Capitals, Schaefer logged over 26 minutes of ice time and scored his first NHL goal, showing that his offensive instincts translate at the highest level. Through his first five games, he tallied one goal and four assists, leading all Islanders defensemen in points per 60 minutes and power-play points per 60 minutes, immediately proving his worth as a two-way defenseman.

Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Schaefer’s impact has been especially noticeable on the power play. His ability to control the puck at the point, make precise passes, and read the play has added a new dimension to the Islanders’ power-play unit. With his vision and shot, he creates opportunities that were previously lacking and keeps opposing penalty kills on their heels. Early-season stats show Schaefer leading the Islanders in power-play points per 60 minutes with 6.0, while the rest of the defense corps is at zero, demonstrating his unique contribution and immediate influence on special teams.

Skating, Speed, and Defensive Prowess

Beyond the numbers, Schaefer’s skating and speed set him apart. He consistently shows speed bursts of 20 mph, which puts him in the 97th percentile of the NHL, allowing him to join the rush and recover defensively in transition. These qualities make him a matchup nightmare for opposing forwards and give the Islanders flexibility to deploy him in critical situations, whether at five-on-five or on the power play.

Defensively, Schaefer has impressed with his positioning, stick work, and ability to read plays. Even against experienced NHL forwards, he has shown a maturity beyond his years, making smart decisions and avoiding risky plays that can lead to turnovers. His size and reach also help him disrupt passing lanes and win puck battles along the boards, making him a complete defenseman in every sense.

Another aspect of Schaefer’s game that stands out is his ability to stabilize the Islanders’ blue line in high-pressure situations. Whether it’s killing off penalties, defending a one-goal lead late in the third, or contributing to transition offense, Schaefer consistently demonstrates reliability. Coaches have praised his hockey IQ, noting that he rarely panics with the puck and can make plays under duress that many veteran defensemen struggle to execute. This level of calm and composure is rare for a player so young, and it bodes well for his long-term development.

The Future Looks Bright

Looking ahead, the Islanders have every reason to be excited about Schaefer’s trajectory. If he continues on this path, he could quickly become a cornerstone of the franchise’s defense, much like Adam Pelech or Ryan Pulock. With a blend of veteran presence and young talent, the Islanders now have a player who can log heavy minutes, quarterback the power play, and drive possession from the defensive zone. Schaefer’s rookie season has already provided immediate results, and the potential for growth is immense.

In short, Matthew Schaefer’s rookie season is already a statement. His skill, poise, and offensive instincts are evident in every shift, and his contributions have elevated the Islanders’ play. While it is still early in the season, his trajectory points to a bright future, not just as a promising young defenseman but as a potential leader for the team. For Islanders fans, the excitement is tangible. Schaefer may very well be the foundation of the next era of success in New York.