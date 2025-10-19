Connor Ingram Has a Strong Debut With Bakersfield Condors

The Edmonton Oilers organization got a big boost between the pipes this weekend as Bakersfield Condors goaltender Connor Ingram had an impressive debut in the Condors’ 2-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda. Calm, composed, and technically sharp, Ingram was named third star of the game, turning aside a barrage of quality scoring chances and giving the Condors a steady presence in net.

It was the kind of start the Oilers organization was hoping for from the experienced goaltender — and a reminder of the talent that once made him one of the NHL’s most promising young netminders.

A Calm, Confident Debut

Ingram looked every bit the part of a poised professional in his first outing with Bakersfield. His positioning was crisp, his rebound control tight, and his confidence unshakeable — especially during a late third-period push from the Barracuda. Whether it was reading plays off the rush or tracking deflections through traffic, Ingram made the difficult saves look routine. The 27-year-old showed a level of composure that immediately stood out to coaches and fans alike.

Former Utah Mammoth goaltender Connor Ingram (Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images)

His play was a big reason why the Condors were able to secure their first win of the young American Hockey League (AHL) season. It wasn’t just about making saves; it was about giving the team the kind of stability that allows everyone else to play with more confidence.

Overcoming Personal and Professional Adversity

Ingram’s strong start is made even more impressive given the challenges he’s faced in his career. After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Ingram bounced between the AHL and ECHL before being traded to the Nashville Predators, where he began to establish himself as an elite minor-league goaltender.

However, his journey took a difficult turn in 2020 when he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to address personal mental health struggles. Ingram has since been open about those challenges, courageously speaking about his battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression — issues that temporarily derailed a career that seemed destined for NHL success.

After returning to form, Ingram later carved out a solid role with the Predators organization, even earning time in the NHL. His perseverance through adversity has earned him respect across the hockey world, not only as a goaltender but as a person who fought hard to regain control of his life and career. Now with the Oilers organization after being traded to Edmonton on Oct. 1, his debut in Bakersfield marks another chapter in a comeback story built on resilience, determination, and quiet strength.

When Could Ingram Earn a Call-Up?

With Edmonton’s goaltending situation under a microscope, it’s natural for fans to wonder if Ingram could be in line for an NHL call-up sooner rather than later. He has the pedigree — an NHL-calibre skill set, playoff experience, and the mental toughness that comes from overcoming real-world adversity.

However, the timing might not be ideal just yet. The Oilers’ current goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard hasn’t been the root of the team’s problems in recent losses. In fact, both netminders have faced an onslaught of high-quality scoring chances that would challenge even the best in the game.

Oilers’ Defensive Breakdowns Continue

In the Oilers’ recent 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Oct. 16 and 5-3 defeat to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 18, the defensive structure completely fell apart. Skinner and Pickard were hung out to dry far too often, facing odd-man rushes, backdoor plays, and uncontested shots from prime scoring areas. No goaltender — not even the greats like Patrick Roy or Martin Brodeur — could be expected to consistently stop the kind of chances Edmonton was giving up.

The problem isn’t in the crease; it’s in front of it. Edmonton’s defensemen were repeatedly caught pinching too deep, and the forwards were often late on their back checks. The breakdowns in transition left their goaltenders facing too many high-danger opportunities. Until the Oilers fix their defensive-zone coverage and commit to a full 200-foot game from all five skaters, no goaltender will look good behind that kind of chaos.

Bringing up Ingram Too Soon Could Backfire

While it’s tempting to reward Ingram’s strong debut with a look at the NHL level, it might not be the right move right now. Bringing him up to face the same defensive breakdowns that have plagued Skinner and Pickard could stall his momentum and dent his confidence. Ingram’s development — and mental health — should remain a priority. The Oilers need to tighten up defensively before introducing another goaltender to the mix. Once the team starts limiting odd-man rushes, cleaning up defensive zone coverage, and showing more structure in their own end, then a call-up could make sense. Ingram’s talent and poise would shine even brighter behind a more organized defensive group.

A Promising Sign for the Future

For now, Ingram’s impressive debut in Bakersfield is a reason for optimism. But Oilers management will have to get a bigger sample size before making a decision on when to bring Ingram up. His first game with the Condors does offer some promise that the Oilers organization may have greater depth in goal than they’ve had in a few seasons, and a potential future solution if the NHL tandem continues to struggle. More importantly, it’s a testament to how far Ingram has come — from personal battles off the ice to professional redemption on it.